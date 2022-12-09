Asia Market Update: Equity markets trade generally higher after the gains on Wall St.; China released inflation data; US PPI due later today; USD/JPY declines.
General trend
- Former Japan Finance Ministry official Nakao [seen as possible Kuroda replacement] said new BOJ leaders should rethink policy, favors policy review with gradual adjustments – US financial press.
- Property firms rise in China amid ongoing stimulus talk [China govt said to consider more property easing measures at an upcoming economic meeting on Dec 15th – press].
- Taiwan Semi may report monthly sales this week.
- China has not yet released Nov bank lending data.
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened +0.2%.
- (AU) Narrabri gas pipeline has been declared critical, cites New South Wales (NSW) gov't - press.
- (NZ) New Zealand PM Arden: Sees a chance of a trade mission to China during early 2023.
- (AU) Australia sells A$700M v A$700M indicated in 0.25% Nov 2025 bonds; Avg Yield 3.045%: bid-to-cover 4.97x.
- (AU) APRA releases final prudential standard on public disclosure requirements for authorised deposit-taking institutions.
- (NZ) New Zealand Nov Total Credit Card Spending M/M: -0.4% v +0.9% prior.
- (NZ) New Zealand Q3 Manufacturing Activity Q/Q: 5.1% v -3.2% prior; Manufacturing Volume Y/Y: 3.1% v -4.8% prior.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened +0.2%.
- (JP) Former Japan Finance Ministry official Nakao [seen as possible Kuroda replacement] said new BOJ leaders should rethink policy, favors policy review with gradual adjustments – US financial press.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].
- (JP) Japan said to target increasing corporate taxes to raise ~¥1.0T starting in FY27 to fund defense spending [inline] - Japanese Press.
- (JP) Japan Industry Min Nishimura: Must be careful about tax increases for defense spending; should not slow investments or wage increases.
- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: PM Kishida gave direction for defense funding; need total ¥4.0T of defense funding each year.
Korea
- Kospi opened +0.5%.
- (KR) South Korea Nov Foreign Net Investment in Local Bonds: +0.63B v +$0.28B prior.
- (KR) South Korea Oct Current Account (BOP): $0.88B v +$1.61B prior; Balance of Goods (BOP): -$1.48B v +$0.49B prior.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened +0.2%; Shanghai Composite opened flat.
- (CN) China Ministry of Finance (MOF) Sells 3-month and 6-month bills.
- (CN) China Premier Li: World economy faces many grim challenges, risk of global recession increasing; Domestic economy currently in stable state after reversing Q3 Economic decline.
- (CN) CHINA NOV CPI M/M: -0.2% V -0.2%E; Y/Y: 1.6% V 1.6%E.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY2.0B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY2.0B prior; Net CNY0B v net drains CNY8.0B prior.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.9588 v 6.9606 prior.
- (CN) US to sanction entities from China and Russia, relates to alleged human rights abuses – US financial press.
North America
-(US) Citi US Inflation Surprise Index falls from 26.53 to 20.13 (lowest since Dec 2020).
-(US) Adobe Analytics Nov Digital Price Index (DPI) -2.0% y/y, -3.2% m/m (fastest drop since pandemic).
-(US) Initial jobless claims: 230K V 230KE; CONTINUING CLAIMS: 1.67M V 1.62ME (highest since Feb 2022).
-(US) weekly EIA Natural Gas inventories: -21 BCF VS. -30 BCF TO -32 BCF indicated range.
Europe
- (UR) According to Ukraine energy firm Energoatom, Russia has placed several Grad MLRS on the territory of the captured Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and preparing another provocation at the site.
Levels as of 00:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, +1.3%, ASX 200 +0.5% , Hang Seng +1.6%; Shanghai Composite +0.1% ; Kospi +0.4%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.2%; Nasdaq100 +0.3%, Dax +0.3%; FTSE100 +0.1%.
- EUR 1.0585-1.0551 ; JPY 136.88-135.76 ; AUD 0.6800-0.6763 ;NZD 0.6411-0.6353.
- Gold +0.5% at $1,809/oz; Crude Oil +0.7% at $71.99/brl; Copper +0.9% at $3.9165/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looks to end choppy week above 1.0500
EUR/USD has lost its traction and declined below 1.0550 during the American trading hours on Friday. With Wall Street's main indexes trading flat on the day, however, the pair managed to shake off the bearish pressure and remains on track to end the week virtually unchanged.
GBP/USD gains traction, closes in on 1.2300
GBP/USD has continued to edge higher toward 1.2300 in the second half of the day on Friday. The cautious market mood following the mixed macroeconomic data releases from the US doesn't allow the US Dollar to gather strength, helping the pair hold its ground.
Gold struggles to hold above $1,800
After having climbed to a fresh daily high of $1,804, Gold price erased some of its daily gains and declined below $1,800 in the early American session. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rising above 3.5% after PPI data, XAU/USD struggles to keep its footing.
Ripple price hangs on its last straw to get that Christmas punch and hit $0.48
Ripple price closed back above the 200-day SMA after equities triggered a turnaround. XRP traders will be on edge today as US PPI numbers will be crucial for the last three weeks of 2022.
NVDA may bounce second day in a row on inflation data
Nvidia (NVDA) stock is rising in Friday's premarket a day after it closed up a hefty 6.5% on more news that the Federal Reserve's interest rate hiking is beginning to deliver results.