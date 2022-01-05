Asia Market Update: Equity indices trade generally lower after mixed session on Wall St.; Tencent continues to cut stakes in tech cos. amid regulatory headwinds; Huarong’s shares crushed after trading resumption.
General trend
- Evergrande unit [Hengda Real Estate] seeks to delay yuan-denominated bond repayment.
- USD/JPY and 10-year UST yield trade slightly lower.
- JPY/KRW rises amid reported launch by North Korea.
- Japan’s monetary base continued to slow in Dec.
- South Korea’s FX reserves declined in Dec [2nd straight drop].
- US equity FUTs have remained modestly lower in Asia, Nasdaq FUTs continue to lag.
- Chipmakers trade generally lower.
- Financials trade higher in Asia after US gains, recent rise in 10-yr UST yield.
- Nikkei has traded generally flat and outperformed in Asia [Exporters supported by recent yen weakness; Sony rises amid EV news; Softbank Group tracks the Nasdaq decline]; Topix Banks index rises.
- Fast Retailing [largest Nikkei component] to report Dec sales after the market close.
- Hang Seng ended morning trading lower despite the higher open [TECH index declined by over 2.9%; Mainland property index pared drop].
- Shanghai Composite declined during the morning session [IT index dropped >2.8%].
- China Mobile’s H-shares rise on stock buyback, A-shares gain in Shanghai debut.
- S&P ASX 200 reversed the opening gain [Consumer indices drop amid higher bond yields].
- Kospi lags amid North Korea report and declines in chipmakers.
- US ADP data due later today.
- US FOMC Minutes also due later today.
- Companies due to report during the NY morning include RPM International, Simply Good Foods.
Headlines/Economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened +0.2%.
- (NZ) Fonterra Global Dairy Trade Auction Dairy Trade price index: +0.3% v -1.5% prior.
- (US) Fed's Kashkari (dove, non-voter): Expects two rate hikes in 2022.
- (AU) Australia PM Morrison: To sign a historic treaty with Japan to strengthen defense and security ties.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened -0.0%.
- 8473.JP CEO Kitao: Repaying public funds via a delisting is an alternative – press.
- (JP) Japan expected to declare a quasi state of emergency in Okinawa Prefecture due to covid spread – press.
- 6758.JP CEO: Looking into launch of Sony EV, establishing Sony Mobility Inc - Comments at CES.
- (JP) Japan MoF sells ¥2.6T v ¥2.6T indicated in 0.1% 10-year JGBs; avg yield 0.0960% v 0.0600% prior; bid to cover: 3.46x v 3.16x prior.
- 4507.JP Oral COVID drug application said to be delayed - Japan press.
Korea
- Kospi opened -0.2%.
- (KR) Said that North Korea had fired what appears to be a ballistic missile towards the east sea - Japanese coast guard.
- (KR) South Korea Fin Min Hong: Housing market has been stabilizing with home prices not just in Seoul but also many other local areas on a downward trend on higher taxes and stricter lending rules.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened +0.2%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.1%.
- (CN) China Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses issued draft rules to tighten information disclosure over listing companies’ bankruptcy and restructuring – press.
- (CN) China PBOC may increase liquidity injection before the Spring Festival in order to deal with the liquidity shortage ahead of the holiday - China Securities Journal.
- (HK) Hong Kong Dec PMI (Whole Economy): 50.8 v 52.6 prior (11th consecutive expansion).
- (HK) Hong Kong has discovered its first untraceable case of covid (within the last 3 months).
- (CN) China city of Yulin offering up to CNY10,000 subsidy for home purchases.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.3779 v 6.3794 prior.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY10B prior; Net drain: CNY200B v drain CNY260B prior.
- (CN) China city of Yuzhou (Henan province) ordered its 1.17M population into lockdown to contain covid.
- (CN) Banks in China have reduced traditional lending, notes concerns related to the Chinese economy - FT.
- (CN) CICC sees China Q4 GDP at 4.1% (would be lowest since June 2020) - press.
- (CN) China Cyberspace Regulator has issued draft rules for mobile apps: App creators must not use apps to conduct activities that endanger national security.
Other
- (PH) Philippines Dec CPI Y/Y: 3.6% v 4.1%e (Moves back into 2.0-4.0% target range for the 2nd time in 12 months); Central Bank Gov Diokno: CPI to ease close to midpoint of range in 2022, 2023.
- (SG) Singapore Nov Retail Sales M/M: 2.1% v 0.7% prior; Y/Y: 1.9% v 0.7%e.
North America
- (US) Atlanta Fed GDPNow: Cuts Q4 GDP forecast to 7.4% from 7.6%.
- (US) Weekly API Crude Oil Inventories: -6.4M v -3.1M prior.
- (US) CDC Updates Quarantine and Isolation Guidance: If have access to test and want to test, best use to use antigen test towards the end of 5-day isolation period, its its positive then continue to isolate for 5 more days, if negative wear mask around others for final 5 days.
- (US) Chicago teachers (3rd largest school district in US) vote to switch to remote learning due to COVID; In person classes canceled effective immediately.
Europe
- (IE) Ireland Dec PMI Services: 55.4 v 59.3 prior (lowest since Mar 2021, 10th consecutive expansion).
Levels as of 00:15ET
- Hang Seng -1.2%; Shanghai Composite -0.9%; Kospi -1.6%; Nikkei225 +0.1%; ASX 200 -0.3%.
- Equity Futures: S&P500 -0.3%; Nasdaq100 -0.5%, Dax -0.3%; FTSE100 -0.5%.
- EUR 1.1297-1.1277; JPY 116.25-115.90; AUD 0.7245-0.7226; NZD 0.6820-0.6798.
- Commodity Futures: Gold +0.1% at $1,815/oz; Crude Oil +0.0% at $76.99/brl; Copper -0.6% at $4.44/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
