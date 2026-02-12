EUR/USD Forecast: Euro bulls hesitate after robust US data

EUR/USD closed in negative territory on Wednesday as the US Dollar (USD) staged a rebound following the release of the labor market data for January. Early Thursday, the pair moves sideways in a narrow channel below 1.1900.

Euro Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.59% -0.37% -2.98% -0.75% -1.55% -0.82% -0.99% EUR 0.59% 0.22% -2.44% -0.16% -0.97% -0.23% -0.39% GBP 0.37% -0.22% -2.34% -0.39% -1.19% -0.45% -0.61% JPY 2.98% 2.44% 2.34% 2.31% 1.49% 2.26% 1.98% CAD 0.75% 0.16% 0.39% -2.31% -0.69% -0.05% -0.23% AUD 1.55% 0.97% 1.19% -1.49% 0.69% 0.74% 0.58% NZD 0.82% 0.23% 0.45% -2.26% 0.05% -0.74% -0.15% CHF 0.99% 0.39% 0.61% -1.98% 0.23% -0.58% 0.15% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics announced on Wednesday that Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) increased by 130,000 in January, following the 48,000 (revised from 50,000) increase recorded in December. This print surpassed the market expectation of 70,000 by a wide margin and boosted the USD with the immediate reaction. Other details of the report showed that the Unemployment Rate edged lower to 4.3% from 4.4%, while the Labor Force Participation Rate ticked up to 62.5% from 62.4%.

The probability of the Federal Reserve (Fed) leaving the policy rate unchanged in March drop below 10% from about 20% before the US employment data, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

On Thursday, weekly Initial Jobless Claims data will be featured in the US economic calendar. Ahead of Friday's January inflation report, however, investors could ignore this data.

Meanwhile, US stock index futures were last seen rising between 0.2% and 0.3% on the day. In case risk flows dominate the action in financial markets in the second half of the day, the USD could struggle to gather further strength and allow EUR/USD to keep its footing.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis:

In the 4-hour chart, EUR/USD trades at 1.1880. The 100- and 200-period SMAs slope higher, underscoring broader upside pressure. Price holds above the 50, 100 and 200 SMAs, yet trades just under the 20 SMA at 1.1893. The 14-period RSI stands at 52 (neutral), reflecting a lack of directional momentum in the near term.

Measured from the 1.1590 low to the 1.2026 high, the 38.2% retracement at 1.1860 offers immediate support, with the 50% retracement at 1.1808 further down the ladder. A sustained push above the 20 SMA would open the path toward the 23.6% retracement at 1.1923 ahead of 1.2000 (psychological level, static level).

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)