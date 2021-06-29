Asia Market Update: Equities trade modestly lower after mixed US session, various ex-dividends seen; 10-yr UST yield declined ahead of the month and quarter-end, Asian 10-yr yields also trade mostly lower.
General trend
- Financials decline amid lower 10-yr yields.
- Energy shares track weakness in the US.
- Nikkei 225 has remained lower during the session [Automakers move lower after US declines; Topix Iron & Steel, Banks, Air Transportation and Information & Communication indices also decline]; Various companies impacted by ex-dividends (including Canon Inc, Japan Tobacco, Kirin, Inpex); Sugi Holdings and J. Front Retailing may report results.
- Hang Seng has declined after opening slightly higher [Financials trade generally lower; TECH index drops over 1%]; China Gas declines following the earnings report, L’Occitane rises.
- Shanghai Composite ended morning trading lower by ~1% [Financials extended declines; Consumer, IT and Property indices also drop].
- S&P ASX 200 has declined after opening flat [Financial, Resources, Utilities, and Energy indices decline; REITS weighed down by ex-dividends]; Genworth Mortgage drops after issuing an update on large mortgage insurance contract.
- Rizal Commercial Bank [RCB.PH] rises 50% on stake acquisition by Sumitomo Mitsui Banking.
- Vietnam Q2 GDP data missed ests [first Asian country to issue Q2 data].
- Excess cash at ES accounts in Australia continues to hit record highs into month-end [Drawings under the RBA’s TFF are due to end on Jun 30th].
- Thailand Central Bank said it will deal with FX volatility amid THB weakness.
Headlines/Economic data
Australia/New Zealand
-ASX 200 opened 0.0%.
- STO.AU Launches Dorado feed with Carnarvon, on schedule for FID in Mid 2022; Estimates phase 1 cost $2.0B.
- (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA): Excess cash at exchange settlement (ES) accounts at A$307.9B v A$289.40B prior (record high).
- (NZ) New Zealand to reopen the travel bubble with the majority of Australian states on July 4th (Sunday).
- (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Statement of Intent July 2021 to June 30, 2024: We are mindful of our mandate, including maintaining low and stable consumer price inflation while contributing to maximum sustainable employment, and our role promoting and maintaining a sound and efficient financial system.
- (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Gov Orr: Economic activity in NZ is returning to pre-COVID levels, divergences in economic activity remain significant.
Japan
-Nikkei 225 opened –0.4%.
- 9984.JP Softbank backed warehouse robotics company, AutoStore, planning to IPO with $10B valuations, expected to be in Europe this year – press.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) considering adding interest rates on lenders’ deposits according to the size of loans and investments made that contribute to combating climate change in a funding scheme that BOJ will roll out this year – Nikkei.
- (JP) JAPAN MAY JOBLESS RATE: 3.0% V 2.9%E.
- (JP) JAPAN MAY RETAIL SALES M/M: -0.4% V -0.7%E; Y/Y: 8.2% V 8.1%E.
- (JP) Japan Fin Min Aso: Declines to comment on Toshiba, it is natural for shareholders to exercise rights.
- (JP) Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Kato: Job market weakening due to coronavirus impact, warrants investigation, to further focus on employment trends going forward.
- (JP) Japan MOF sells ¥3.0T v ¥3.0T indicated in 0.00% (prior 0.10%) 2-year JGBs: avg yield: -0.116% v -0.1250% prior; bid to cover 4.29x v 3.97x prior.
Korea
-Kospi opened +0.1%.
- (KR) South Korea Finance Ministry: Raises 2021 GDP growth from 3.2% to 4.2% (yesterday after the close).
- (KR) South Korea said to be seeking KRW33T in the extra budget (in line with prior speculation of KRW33-35T), planning to offer pandemic relief handouts to 80% of households with its next extra budget - Yonhap.
China/Hong Kong
-Hang Seng opened +0.1%; Shanghai Composite opened +0.1%.
- (CN) China PBOC MPC Statement: Economy is stable with improvement; reiterates stance that prudent monetary policy to be stable, Prudent monetary policy should stay flexible, precise, reasonable and moderate (overnight).
- (CN) Guotai Junan Securities analysts Dong Qi: China PBOC likely to continue injecting a small amount of liquidity into the market via reverse repurchase agreements in coming days by the end of June – press.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.4567 v 6.4578 prior.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Injects CNY30B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY30B in 7-day reverse repos prior; Net inject CNY20B v Net inject CNY20B prior.
- 300750.CN CATL signs agreement to supply Li-Ion battery products to Tesla from 2022 to 2025 – press.
- (CN) China Q2 Beige Book: consumers and businesses are not as optimistic as data may suggest.
North America
- (CN) US President Biden: Will work with congress on China competition bill.
- (US) Fed's Barkin (FOMC voter, hawk): the TIPS market is showing inflation at about 2%.
Europe
- (UK) BOE Haldane (outgoing chief economist): The notion that bitcoin could ever play the role of a payments medium is totally fanciful and should fill us with horror, We've got house prices rising at double-digits, that's punchy - MoneyWeek Podcast.
- GSF.NO Confirms ongoing discussions regarding the potential sale of Shetland operations (UK).
Levels as of 01:15ET
- Hang Seng -1.1%; Shanghai Composite -0.9%; Kospi -0.6%; Nikkei225 -1.0%; ASX 200 -0.2%.
- Equity Futures: S&P500 -0.1%; Nasdaq100 -0.2%, Dax -0.1%; FTSE100 -0.0%.
- EUR 1.1932-1.1907; JPY 110.66-110.45; AUD 0.7571-0.7550; NZD 0.7052-0.7024.
- Commodity Futures: Gold -0.2% at $1,776/oz; Crude Oil -0.4% at $72.65/brl; Copper -1.1% at $4.23/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bears attack 1.1900 ahead of German CPI, Lagarde
EUR/USD is testing 1.1900, on the back foot for the second consecutive day. Covid woes, ECB policymakers’ comments favor the sellers. Steady US Treasury yields, downbeat stock futures back USD bull\s. German CPI and ECB President Lagarde's speech awaited.
GBP/USD defends 1.3850 amid stronger US dollar
GBP/USD trades lower towards 1.3850, with a cautious approach ahead of the London open. Uptick in US Treasury yields lifts the demand for the US dollar. The sterling remains on the backfoot following dovish BOE stance and on Delta covid strain concerns.
Gold remains on the backfoot below $1780 amid risk-off mood
Gold price is consolidating Monday’s negative momentum, trading below $1780 amid renewed US dollar demand, as risk-off mood prevails so far this Tuesday. Investors remain unnerved by the growing cases of Delta covid strain in the APAC region.
Cardano price anticipates bullish breakout
Cardano price consolidates between two converging trend lines, hinting at a volatile move soon. A decisive 4-hour candlestick close above $1.40 confirms an uptrend, but a breakdown of $1.20 indicates a new downtrend.
Where are the Central Bank's positioned as we enter July?
The central banks are listed below with their current state of play. ECB - A steady hand, with increasing optimism There were four reasons for increasing optimism from the ECB going forward.