DAX has broken to new all-time high suggesting the next leg higher has likely started. Short Term Elliott Wave View on the Index suggests the rally to 14169.49 high ended wave (1). Pullback in wave (2) is proposed complete at 13664.06 with internal subdivision as a double three Elliott Wave structure. Down from wave (1) peak, wave W ended at 13830.12 and bounce in wave X ended at 14131.21. Final leg lower in wave Y ended at 13664.06 this completed wave (2).
Index has rallied higher and broken above wave (1) peak suggesting wave (3) higher has started. Up from wave (2) low, wave 1 ended at 14051 and wave 2 pullback ended at 13673.07. Index then resumed higher and ended wave ((i)) of 3 at 14197.49. Wave ((ii)) is now in progress to correct cycle from February 26 low before the rally resumes again. As far as pivot at 13664.06 low stays intact, expect dips to find support in 3, 7, or 11 swing for more upside. Potential target higher is 100% – 161.8% Fibonacci extension from January 28 low which comes at 14532 – 15066.
If wave (2) pivot at 13664.05 fails, then as an alternate path, Index can do an Expanded Flat within wave (2). In this scenario, the decline to 13664.05 ended wave A and the rally to 14197.49 ended wave B and then now Index is doing 5 waves down to end wave C of (2) Flat.
DAX 45 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart
DAX Elliott Wave Video
AUD/USD rebounds towards 0.78 amid Australia's record trade surplus
AUD/USD advances towards 0.78 as markets cheer Australia's record trade surplus. Australian PM Morrison said the AstraZeneca vaccine rollout will begin on Friday. The further upside appears elusive as the US dollar rises with yields.
Gold’s fate hinges on Treasury yields, Powell’s speech
Gold struggles with its rebound as DXY firms up with Treasury yields. XAU/USD reached fresh nine-month lows at $1702 amid a renewed uptick in the US Treasury yields, as the bond market turmoil resumed on Wednesday.
Bitcoin gears up for fresh record top, bulls await clear break of $52,650
Bitcoin buyers can ignore the recent choppy moves around $51,000, currently near $50,900, while looking at the cryptocurrency pair’s ability to stay beyond the key supports during early Thursday. Ascending trend line from late-January adds to the upside barriers.
GBP/USD: Drops towards 1.3900 on the way to two-week-old support line
GBP/USD teases intraday low of 1.3921, currently down 0.14% around 1.3932, during Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the cable stretches the pullback from a one-week-old resistance line as MACD recedes bullish bias.
DXY continues to gain on Wednesday, eyes 91.60
US dollar firm and approaching Feb 4th highs from a significant technical support structure. US economy moderately gathering pace according to the Fed's Beige Book.