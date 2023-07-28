Short term view in GBPUSD suggests the rally to 1.3143 ended wave 1. Pullback in wave 2 is currently in progress as a zigzag Elliott Wave structure. Down from wave 1, wave (i) ended at 1.305 and rally in wave (ii) at 1.3126. Pair then declined in wave (iii) towards 1.2867 and rally in wave (iv) ended at 1.2965. Pair made the last leg lower wave (v) towards 1.2839 to end wave (v). This completed wave ((a)). Rally in wave ((b)) unfolded as an expanded flat structure. Up from wave ((a)), wave (a) ended at 1.2904, wave (b) ended at 1.2797, and wave (c) of ((b)) ended at 1.2997. Pair then extends lower in wave ((c)).
GBP/USD 60 minutes Elliott Wave chart
It has broken below the previous expanded flat wave (b) low at 1.2797, which suggests the next leg lower has started. Down from wave ((b)), expect wave (i) to complete soon. Pair should then rally in wave (ii) to correct wave (i) before it resumes lower again as far as it stays below 1.2997. Potential target for wave 2 lower is 100% – 161.8% Fibonacci extension of wave ((a)) which comes at 1.256 – 1.269. Near term, as far as pivot at 1.2997 high stays intact, expect rally to fail in 3, 7, or 11 swing for further downside.
GBP/USD Elliott Wave video
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured near 1.0950 ahead of German, US inflation
EUR/USD is on the back foot near 1.0950 in the early European morning. The US Dollar is consolidating weekly gains ahead of the key PCE inflation data. Dovish ECB rate hike will likely keep Euro bears in control. German inflation data eyed as well.
USD/JPY: Yen rebounds firmly as BoJ to guide YCC more flexibly
USD/JPY is trading around 139.00, recovering ground following a dip to 138.00 The Yen holds the rebound on the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) pledge to guide Yield Curve Control (YCC) with great flexibility. The BoJ, however, maintained its ultra-loose policy. Ueda's presser and US PCE inflation data eyed.
Gold needs validation from 100 DMA on the road to recovery
Gold price is attempting a modest pullback from two-week lows of $1,943 reached on Thursday, heading towards its biggest weekly decline in five. The United States Dollar (USD) is clinging to recovery gains ahead of yet another high-impact US data, in the PCE inflation.
Grayscale advocates for spot BTC ETF approvals on behalf of customers but wants its GBTC added to the mix
Grayscale asset management has submitted a comment letter to back its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust’s (GBTC) pending 19b-4 filing, adding to the list of the seven who have already submitted Spot BTC ETF filings to the US SEC for consideration.
It‘s about Dollar and yields
S&P 500 and Nasdaq went in cautiously to the Fed announcement, and intial selling gave way to buying the dovish perceived and intepreted message – just as I told you about in the pre-FOMC preps video. Yields retreated, dollar fell, and risk assets – led by tech – had a great time.