Short Term Elliott Wave View in EURUSD suggests the decline from February 10, 2022 peak is unfolding as a 5 waves impulse Elliott Wave structure. Down from February 10, wave (1) ended at 1.0806 and rally in wave (2) ended at 1.1185. Pair then resumes lower in wave (3) and ended at 1.0348. Wave (4) corrective rally is presently in progress with internal subdivision as a zigzag structure.
Up from wave (3) low on May 13, wave ((i)) ended at 1.04384 and dips in wave ((ii)) ended at 1.0388. Pair then extends higher in wave ((iii)) towards 1.0555, dips in wave ((iv)) ended at 1.0519 and final leg wave ((v)) ended at 1.0563 which completed wave A. Pullback in wave B ended at 1.0457. Pair has resumed higher in wave C with potential target at 100% – 161.8% Fibonacci extension of wave A at 1.067 – 1.08. Near term, as far as pivot at 1.0457 low stays intact, expect dips to find support in 3, 7, 11 swing for further upside.
EUR/USD 1 hour Elliott Wave chart
EUR/USD Elliott Wave video
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats toward 1.0550 as dollar rebounds
EUR/USD has lost its traction in the American session and retreated to the 1.0550 area. In the absence of high-tier macroeconomic data releases, the dollar is staging a rebound with the US Dollar Index rising above 103.00 and forcing the pair to edge lower.
GBP/USD consolidates its weekly gains below 1.2500
GBP/USD has extended its sideways grind below 1.2500 into the second half of the day on Friday with the dollar staying resilient against its rivals. Nevertheless, the pair remains on track to snap a four-week losing streak.
Gold loses traction, drops below $1,840
Gold came under modest bearish pressure in the American session on Friday and dropped below $1,840. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays quiet above 2.8%, helping XAU/USD limit its losses ahead of the weekend.
Bitcoin price will bounce to $36,000, but what happens next will leave you shocked
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Bitcoin price. Here, analysts evaluate where BTC could be heading next. Does the possibility for a cat bounce make sense?
PANW shows bullish reversal chart pattern after earnings beat
PANW stock benefits from continued strong revenue growth. Palo Alto Networks now nearly services half of the Global 2000. PANW stock is showing a bullish reversal pattern on its daily chart.