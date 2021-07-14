Rally in DAX from November 2, 2020 low is unfolding as a 5 waves impulse Elliott Wave structure. In the 60 minutes chart below, wave (3) of this rally can be seen to have ended at 15802.67 and pullback in wave (4) ended at 15304.41. Internal of wave (4) unfolded as a double three Elliott Wave structure. Down from wave (3), wave ((a)) ended at 15649.22 and rally in wave ((b)) ended at 15752.34. Last leg lower wave ((c)) ended at 15309.44 and this completed wave W in higher degree. Bounce in wave X took form of a double three structure. Up from wave W, wave ((w)) ended at 15675.90, wave ((x)) ended at 15476.11, and wave ((x)) ended at 15752.93. This completed wave X in higher degree.
Index then resumed lower in wave Y as a zigzag structure. Down from wave X, wave ((a)) ended at 15461.2 and rally in wave ((b)) ended at 15700.95. Last leg lower wave ((c)) ended at 15302.11 and this completed wave Y of (4) in higher degree. Index has resumed higher and broken above previous wave (3) peak at 15802.67 on June 14 high. Up from wave (4), wave ((i)) ended at 15580.81 and pullback in wave ((ii)) ended at 15515.12. Index rallied in wave ((iii)) towards 15735.63, and pullback in wave ((iv)) ended at 15631.84. Final leg higher wave ((v)) of 1 should end soon. Index should then pullback in wave 2 to correct cycle from July 8 low before the rally resumes. As far as July 8 low pivot at 15302.11 stays intact, expect dips to find support in 3, 7, or 11 swing for more upside.
DAX 60 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart
DAX Elliott Wave Video
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD Price Analysis: 1.1760 becomes a tough nut to crack for bears
EUR/USD holds lower ground near early April bottom surrounding 1.1780 amid the initial Asian session on Wednesday.
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Sellers attack 1.3800 inside short-term rising channel
GBP/USD remains offered around 1.3800, down 0.07% intraday, amid Wednesday’s Asian session.
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD stays sidelined above $1,800, Fed’s Powell eyed
Gold (XAU/USD) stays defensive above $1,800, around $1,807 during the early Asian session on Wednesday.
Three reasons why Shiba is one of the most bullish cryptos in the market
Shiba Inu price is plotting an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern, offering a unique opportunity for investors to participate in a newer digital asset with a timely, high probability entry point.
RBNZ Preview: Setting the stage for monetary policy normalization?
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand to make no changes to its monetary policy settings in July. Improving economic activity to lead RBNZ towards monetary policy normalization. A hawkish surprise could lift the Kiwi but US inflation data holds the key.