DXY (US Dollar) is showing 5 swings impulse Elliott wave sequence lower from the 3/08/2023 high, which ended at $101.415 low on 4/05/2023. Above there, it favors a corrective bounce in 3, 7 or 11 swings before downside resumes. DXY proposed ended (B) at $105.883 high on 3/08/2023. Below there, it placed ((i)) at $103.484 low & ((ii)) at $105.103 high. ((ii)) was 0.618 Fibonacci retracement of first leg. It placed ((iii)) at $101.915 low on 3/23/2023. It bounced off in ((iv)), which ended at $103.357 high on 3/24/2023. Finally, it ended ((v)) as diagonal sequence at $101.415 low on 4/05/2023 to finish wave 1. Above there, it favors a corrective bounce in wave 2, which should fail below (B) high to resume lower as the part of (C) leg, which confirms below February low.
Above wave 1 low, it placed (a) at $102.052 high & (b) at $101.755 low. It favors higher in (c) of ((w)) of wave 2. It placed i at $102.297 high, ii at $101.988 low & iii at $102.807 high. Below there, it favors pullback in iv before final leg higher in v to finish (c) as ((w)) within extreme areas. It may even ended ((w)) leg & correcting lower in ((x)) leg to retest the low before turning higher in wave ((y)) as the part of 2. Wave 2 bounce should fail in 7 or 11 swings from extreme areas in bearish sequence to resumes downside later in wave 3 of (C), which confirms below $101.415 low.
DXY 60 minute Elliott Wave chart
DXY Elliott Wave video
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looking at 1.1000 as US Dollar remains under pressure Premium
EUR/USD posted the highest daily close in a year but remained below 1.1000. The outlook looks positive for the Euro as the US Dollar remains under pressure following US consumer inflation data and the FOMC minutes.
GBP/USD prints fresh weekly highs after FOMC minutes
GBP/USD is hovering around 1.2500, holding firm to daily gain after the Federal Reserve released the minutes of the March meeting, containing no surprises. The US Dollar remains under pressure after softer-than-expected CPI data from the US.
Gold: Buyers keep defending $2,000, but risk appetite limits gains Premium
Gold soared ahead of Wall Street’s opening and traded as high as $2,028.31 a troy ounce but retraced gains and now hovers around $2,007.
Bitcoin price refutes Warren Buffet's “gambling token” critique
Bitcoin, the world's biggest cryptocurrency, has been targeted by one of the world's biggest investors Warren Buffet for a long time now.
US March CPI: Glass half something
Bottom line: Inflation still remains too hot for the Fed's liking. The core CPI has been above 5% YoY for 16 consecutive months, and over the first three months of 2023, core consumer prices have risen at an equally hot 5.1% rate.