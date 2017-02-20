Elliott Wave Analysis: USDCHF Intraday View

On the intraday chart of USDCHF, we can see a nice eight wave cycle in motion from recent lows at the 0.9966 level. We can see five waves up already and a potential flat in the making, with red waves a) and b) both structured with three sub-waves. That said, we are now expecting a five sub-wave move to develope within wave c), ideally towards the 161.8 and 38.2 Fibonacci ratio, from where a nice bullish rally may come in play.

By using www.ew-forecast.com website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.ew-forecast.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!

By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.