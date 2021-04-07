USDCAD came down from a triangle two weeks back, pushed price into wave 5 which is bottoming now and completing a higher degree bearish impulse after an impressive bullish turn from 1.2363. We see current recovery as the first leg A of a higher degree A-B-C pattern, so be aware of more upside after recent retracement to 1.2500-1.2545 area. It looks like wave B can be finished. Also, do no forget on crude oil which seems to be very slow and consolidating, and it may be bullish for USDCAD while energy trades beneath $62.00

