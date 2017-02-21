Elliott Wave Analysis: Stronger Prices Could Be Just Around The Corner For The USDJPY

On the updated chart of USDJPY , we can see a nice and strong bullish turn taking place from around the 111.60 level, where we labeled end of a complex correction. As such, recent recovery gives us an indication for a completed double zig-zag correction and a suggestion that higher levels will now follow while market stays above 111.60. At the moment we see price trading up from black wave 2, that seems to have found a base at the 61.8 Fibonacci ratio.

