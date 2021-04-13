We can see some US dollar weakness after the CPI report, so despite good numbers, seems like USD may stay down at least for a short period of time as we see metals on the way up after reaching projected support. Looking at the silver, we can see a nice bounce after a three-wave a-b-c corrective setback, which means that wave C/3 up can be now already in play with room for more gains towards 26-27 area.

Finally, another ELLIOTT WAVE OPEN DOOR Event is here. See all of our charts FREE for 10 days. Join us at www.ew-forecast.com/register