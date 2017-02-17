Elliott Wave Analysis: GOLD Intraday View

Gold is making a small pullback at the moment from 1243 high which can be a temporary corrective set-back. Ideally it's a small flat in wave two which may look for a support at 1236 or maybe 1232 levels. Invalidation level remains at 1216 where we recongized a completed A-B-C retracement from 1244.

