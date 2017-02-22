Elliott Wave Analysis: GBPUSD Showing First Signs Of A Completed Correction; More Gains In View

GBPUSD has made five waves up from January low which we see it as an impulsive wave up in wave 1, followed by a recent corrective move that we see it as a double zig-zag pattern in wave 2. At the moment we see price trading higher, around the 1.2494 level, out of a probable minor triangle correction, which was found in wave Y). If that is the case and price really did unfold a triangle correction, then we can expect more strength to follow on the pair. That said, but if price continues to drop from current levels, then we could be trading within a more complex blue wave 2.

