Elliott Wave Analysis: EURUSD Intraday View

EURUSD is higher as expected, now in a third leg of a three wave bounce which we believe it can be a corrective move. We see nice resistance near 1.0600 from where bearish price action may resume soon. However, a break of 1.0537 is needed for a continuation lower, below 1.0490.

By using www.ew-forecast.com website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.ew-forecast.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!

By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.