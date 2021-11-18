Markets are consolidating as the USD Index saw some limited upside, even vs JPY as yields turned slightly lower in recent sessions, but this may again change later today during FOMC speeches. From an EW perspective, we see USD INdex in a corrective pullback; ideally, that's going to be a three-wave set-back within wave four that can stabilize at 95.00-95.25.
EURUSD is coming much lower with an extended and accelerating price action away from 1.1607 that looks like wave 3) based on characteristics rather than wave C). As such, in the 4-hour chart, we think there will be more weakness after a pullback in wave 4), ideally down to 1.1180 area for wave D) on a daily target that can belong to a triangle, while the price is below 1.1512 invalidation level.
EUR/USD 4h Elliott Wave analysis
Check more of our analysis for currencies and cryptos in members-only area. Visit EW-Forecast for details!
By using www.ew-forecast.com website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.ew-forecast.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD facing resistance at 1.1360, above attention would turn to 1.1400
The EUR/USD pair continued with the recovery from the lowest level since July 2020, near 1.1260 and climbed to 1.1358, just a two-day high. The euro and the Swiss franc are up versus the dollar and among the top performers of the day.
GBP/USD struggles to stay above 1.3500
GBP/USD continues to trade in a relatively tight range below 1.3500 on Thursday as investors remain on the sidelines while waiting for the next significant catalyst. The mid-tier data releases from the US were largely ignored by market participants.
Gold: Precious metal succumbs to dollar strength, profit-taking, levels to watch Premium
An asset that fails to benefit from good news is exposing its weakness – this adage is relevant for gold. XAU is struggling to hold onto $1,860, despite the drop of US 10-year yields below 1.60%. What would happen if yields return to attack 1.65%? That could erase a substantial chunk of the rally.
Why analysts remain bullish on Bitcoin price despite recent pullback
Bitcoin price has plunged 10% since November 15 as the leading cryptocurrency’s momentum shifted to the downside. Although BTC is confronted by several technical obstacles, it appears that the flagship digital asset has secured reliable support to prevent further losses.
Is the Federal Reserve leading markets back to normality? Premium
The Fed is not the first central bank to propose ending its emergency monetary policy. The BoC has already stopped its bond-buying. But the American institution is far more influential and will lead the parade of higher interest rates. What are the currency and market implications in the new and very different economic world?