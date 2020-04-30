- Main rates unchanged at -0.0%, 0.25%, -0.5%.
- Bank does not add to bond buying limits, PEPP stays at €750 billon.
- Lowers rates on targeted longer-term refinancing operations (TLTRO).
- Euro retains its recent edge against the dollar but broke no new ground.
- Italian and Spanish 10-year yields flat.
The European Central Bank kept its main interest rates unchanged -0.0% as widely expected but in a small surprise declined to increase its bond buying program, putting the decision off until at least the June 4 meeting.
There had been modest market anticipation that to help eurozone governments with the skyrocketing economic cost of the Coronavirus outbreak the bank would increase the limits of its pandemic emergency purchase program (PEPP).
EU and ECB politics
President Christine Lagarde and bank official have been trying to pressure the eurozone political leadership to provide fiscal support for the economy that could shrink 10% or 15% this year.
Expect Ms Lagarde to be overtly dovish in her press conference. She will no doubt promise that the bank is committed to supporting the eurozone economy until it recovers from the economic trauma of the Coronavirus pandemic. That may be enough to assuage any disappointment from the lack of new initiatives today.
The bank’s PEPP bond purchase program launched just five weeks ago and although it has already bought 125 billion in assets some European sovereign rates remain stubbornly high. It has also expanded the acceptable types of collateral to some non-investment grade or junk securities from banks.
European politicians have been discussing a trillion euro reconstruction fund but so far have been unable to construct a deal. The bank may prefer to wait until the terms and funding of the fund are complete before raising the limit in its PEPP.
EUR/USD
The united currency moved slightly higher and then lower after the ECB announcement but within 30 minutes was at 1.0868 just off its pre-ECB level of 1.0878. In the longer term the fate of the fate of the euro depends more on the continent's success in curbing the Coronavirus and restarting the EMU economy than on specific amounts of ECB loan guarantees.
EMU GDP
First quarter GDP fell 3.8% from the final three month of 2019, slightly more than the -3.5% forecast and the unemployment rate across the bloc increased to 7.4% from 7.3% as reported by Eurostat earlier today.
Lockdowns began earlier in Europe with parts of the eurozone and Italy in particular closed down in mid- February so the economic impact was much greater. American closures did not begin until the third week of March and have not been universal with a number of states remaining open throughout.
European sovereign debt
Italy’s sovereign debt was downgraded by Fitch this week to just above junk status pressuring the borrowing costs of the eurozone’s third largest economy. The yield on its 10-year bond has climbed 87 basis points to 1.78% in the past two months and was unchanged after the ECB announcement.
The Spanish 10-year yield was also flat at 0.77%.
Junk status for Italian debt would prevent the ECB from accepting its bonds as collateral. But the bank and the EU political leadership is not about to abandon Italy and has been preparing to change or at least suspend the prohibition by accepting non-investment grade bonds from other sellers.
The ECB is prohibited from funding national deficits but it is allowed to buy sovereign debt on the secondary market. Many economists and so-called Northern politicians think that line is too fine to be meaningful.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps above 1.09 as the dollar dives
EUR/USD is trading above 1.09 as the dollar falls across the board. The ECB disappointed investors by leaving its QE programs unchanged amid devastating eurozone data. The market mood remains damp and end-of-month moves are in play.
GBP/USD surges above 1.26 amid dollar weakness
GBP/USD is trading above 1.26 as the dollar is losing ground. The UK is set to remain in lockdown for longer after seeing Germany's rise in its infection rate. PM Johnson is set to deliver his first coronavirus briefing.
The crypto moon war, chapter one
The strong upward movements are a prelude to the long-awaited bull market in cryptocurrencies. The strong rises hide a tough fight for market dominance. The Bitcoin halving and the launch of Ethereum 2.0 are the rockets that can propel the market towards the Moon.
Gold quickly reverses a knee-jerk fall to daily lows, back above $1700 mark
Gold crashed to fresh daily lows, around the $1694 region in the last hour, albeit quickly bounced back above the $1700 round-figure mark. Weaker USD, softer risk tone helped limit deeper losses for the metal.
WTI: Sellers continue to lurk near $18 on the road to recovery
WTI (June futures on Nymex) faced rejection once again near $18 mark on the road to recovery from the historic lows, as the bulls consolidate the latest upsurge around the 17 handle amid cautious market mood.