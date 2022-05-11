US inflation came out higher than expected with CPI at 0.30% and core CPI at 0.60%
With these numbers, the Federal Reserve has to act immediately and start hiking rates and easing this monumental round of Quantitative Easing. Watching current levels on the Dow, the downside play is very straightforward.
In this video, I take a look at the DXY and the Dow Jones and go through my plays on these markets.
