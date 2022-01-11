The Dow Jones has printed 7 straight days of lower high and lower lows after a massive bull trap at the break of December highs to all-time highs.
Not only that but buying the dip players got trapped again yesterday at the 36000 level.
This double whammy could trigger further downside continuation.
Let's wait for premarket volume and then decide on this trade.
Join Learn 2 Trade VIP Group now!
Information on the Learn2.trade website and inside our Telegram Group is intended for educational purposes and is not to be construed as investment advice. Trading the financial markets carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, experience, and risk appetite. Only trade with money you are prepared to lose. Like any investment, there is a possibility that you could sustain losses of some or all of your investment whilst trading. You should seek independent advice before trading if you have any doubts. Past performance in the markets is not a reliable indicator of future performance. Learn2.trade takes no responsibility for loss incurred as a result of the content provided inside our Telegram Groups. By signing up as a member you acknowledge that we are not providing financial advice and that you are making the decision on the trades you place in the markets. We have no knowledge of the level of money you are trading with or the level of risk you are taking with each trade.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies around 1.1350 ahead of Lagarde, Powell
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1350, consolidating the bounce amid a broadly weaker US dollar. Treasury yields pull back from two-year highs ahead of Wednesday's US inflation data. Meanwhile, ECB Lagarde's speech, Powell’s Testimony awaited.
GBP/USD returns to 1.3600 area after renewing two-month tops
GBP/USD climbed to its strongest level in two months at 1.3620 in the early European session on Tuesday before retreating to the 1.3600 area. The modest dollar weakness ahead of Powell's nomination hearing seems to be allowing the pair to stay afloat in the positive territory.
Gold remains at the mercy of yields, key levels to watch
The precious metal gained some positive traction for the third successive day on Tuesday. Retreating US bond yields undermined the USD and remained supportive. Hawkish Fed expectations might cap any further upside.
Polygon upside potential capped at 13%
MATIC price is in a tough spot due to its upswings in the last week of December 2021. Although Polygon could see an uptrend, the bulls will face an extremely resilient resistance barrier that will likely stop Polygon dead in its tracks.
Lucid Group Inc sinks during another choppy start to the week
LCID has hardly been a smooth ride for its shareholders. On Monday, shares of Lucid dipped by 0.62% and closed the trading session at $41.72.