American stocks had one of their worst days since 2020 as investors reflected on the hawkish decision by the Federal Reserve. On Wednesday, the bank signaled that it was ready to deliver several 0.50% rate hikes this year. It has already hiked rates by 0.75% this year. Tech stocks were the worst performers as the Nasdaq 100 index declined by more than 5%. Tesla erased 7% of its value while companies like Microsoft, AMD, and Nvidia declined by more than 5%. E-commerce companies like Shopify and Etsy fell by over 15%.
The US dollar index rose as investors reacted to the Fed decision. Investors are also waiting for more economic data from the United States. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) will publish the latest jobs numbers. Economists expect the data to show that the economy created over 391k jobs in April after adding 431k in the previous month. They also expect that the unemployment rate declined to 3.5% from the previous 3.6%.
The Canadian dollar tilted upwards ahead of the upcoming jobs data. Economists polled by Reuters expect the data to show that the employment change declined from 72.5k in March to 55k in April. The unemployment rate is expected to have dropped from 5.3% to 5.2%. Meanwhile, the price of crude oil retreated slightly ahead of the outcome of the OPEC meeting. Analysts believe that the cartel will stick to its plan to gradually increase output. At the same time, the US government has started buying oil to fill its strategic reserves.
EUR/USD
The EURUSD pair declined to a low of 1.0500 as the dollar strength continued. It has fallen from this week’s high of 1.0646. The pair has declined below the 25-day and 50-day moving averages while the Stochastic Oscillator has dropped. It has moved below the middle line of the Bollinger Bands. Therefore, the pair will likely keep falling as bears target the next key support level at 1.0460.
USD/CHF
The USDCHF rose to a high of 0.9890, which was the highest level since April 19. On the daily chart, the pair has moved along the upper line of the Bollinger Bands. It has also risen above the 25-day and 50-day moving averages. The Relative Strength Index and the MACD have kept rising. Therefore, the pair will likely keep rising as bulls target the key resistance level at 0.9900.
EUR/CHF
The EURCHF pair rose to a high of 1.0395, which was the highest level since March 17. On the four-hour chart, the pair managed to move above the important resistance level at 1.0370. It also moved above the 25-day and 50-day moving averages. It has formed a cup and handle pattern while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has moved to the overbought level. Therefore, the pair will likely keep rising.
General Risk Warning for FX & CFD Trading. FX & CFDs are leveraged products. Trading in FX & CFDs related to foreign exchange, commodities, financial indices and other underlying variables, carry a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all of your investment. As such, FX & CFDs may not be appropriate for all investors. You should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Before deciding to trade, you should become aware of all the risks associated with FX & CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent and suitably licensed financial advisor. Under no circumstances shall we have any liability to any person or entity for (a) any loss or damage in whole or part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any transactions related to FX or CFDs or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from daily tops, holds above 1.0550 after NFP
EUR/USD has lost its traction after having tested 1.0600 earlier in the day but managed to stay in positive territory above 1.0550. The data from the US confirmed that labor market conditions remain extremely tight in April with NFP rising more than 400K despite a decline in the participation rate.
GBP/USD falls below 1.2350 as dollar holds its ground
GBP/USD has met fresh bearish pressure in the second half of the day on Friday and declined below 1.2350. Although the greenback weakened with the initial reaction to the US April jobs report, it managed to erase its losses amid the souring market mood.
Gold falls below $1,880 as US yields surge higher
Gold has reversed its direction and dropped below $1,880 after having advanced to $1,890 with the initial reaction to the US jobs data. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is sitting at its highest level since November 2018 above 3.1%, weighing on the yellow metal.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bears take control after MicroStrategy’s margin call woes
Bitcoin price suffered a massive setback after a minor uptrend due to the FOMC meeting on May 5. While the Fed concluded a 50 basis point hike in interest rates, the volatility that it brought caused the stock market and BTC to crash.
SPY ready to rally after rollercoaster ride?
Just when we thought it was safe to reenter positions, we get smashed back. Always the way in trading and markets. Just when you think you have it sussed, the market knocks you and your confidence back.