After an explosive start to 2023, Commodity prices are finally undergoing a usual healthy correction that in turn, will set the stage for the markets next big move.
The most pivotal moment in monetary-policy history took place earlier this month – with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell switching the script from the year of inflation to the year of disinflation.
At the FOMC press conference on February 1, Powell didn’t just double down on his disinflation comments – he started his whole speech by citing that the “disinflationary cycle has begun.”
In fact, Powell used the word "disinflation," 13 times at his press conference, which is a significant turnaround from prior meetings.
And just in case anybody didn't hear him the first time around, Powell made sure to drop the word "disinflation" plenty of times during his speech at the Economic Club of Washington, this week.
Powell doesn’t live under a rock. He knows exactly what he's doing.
The Jerome Powell that markets became accustomed to throughout 2022 was nothing short of hawkish and made no effort to hide it. But since the Fed's meeting this month – a dovish Powell has started to emerge.
Traders thought they saw a dovish Powell at the FOMC press conference. But started to second-guess that dovishness as a mistake by the Fed chair.
Then… the dovish Powell made another appearance.
Two dovish Powell sightings on back-to-back weeks? That’s no fluke. That’s purposeful.
According to Goldman Sachs “Powell is purposefully shifting his rhetoric to signal that a pause on hikes is coming. And ultimately points to a Goldilocks moment that will spur huge upside for Commodity prices in 2023.
Whichever way you look at it, one thing is clear. Jerome Powell and his colleagues at the Fed have given a green light to the Commodities Supercycle. That’s welcoming news for the bulls, but painful for anyone sitting on the sidelines, who must now decide how much FOMO they can handle.
Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions:
Trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The value of your investments and income may go down as well as up. You should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. Ensure you fully understand the risks and seek independent advice if necessary.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0700 as UD Dollar preserves its strength
EUR/USD extended its slide and dropped below 1.0700 in the second half of the day on Friday. Ahead of the UoM Consumer Sentiment Survey, rising US Treasury bond yields help the US Dollar outperform its rivals and weigh on the pair
GBP/USD retreats to 1.2100 area ahead of US data
GBP/USD has lost its bullish momentum and turned negative on the day near 1.2100 on Friday. The risk-averse market environment helps the US Dollar hold its ground and makes it difficult for the pair to gain traction ahead of US consumer confidence data.
Gold price clings to small daily gains near $1,860
Gold price has edged lower toward $1,860 after having advanced beyond $1,870 in the early European session on Friday. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield building on Thursday's gains and rising toward 3.7%, XAU/USD stays on the back foot.
Crypto traders panic sell $4.7 billion USDC for fiat on Coinbase, here’s what this means
Coinbase witnessed a massive increase in the volume of USDC burned on its platform. A wallet address burned - meaning converted $4.7 billion USDC to fiat - amidst rising uncertainty in crypto.
As artificial intelligence gains spotlight, this pure play will explode in 2023
C3.ai (AI) stock is giving up more ground in Friday's premarket, but do not blink too long. C3.ai is one of few pure plays among publically-owned artificial intelligence stocks and will be back in the spotlight shortly.