In today’s Trader’s Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz discovered the following unique setups we thought you’d find interesting.
EURUSD extends gains, climbing to the new, mid-term highs.
USDJPY keeps falling down, aiming the 131 support.
Gold starts a new month with a decisive move to the upside, establishing new, local highs.
Indices corrected yesterday but the drop was really small and largely expected.
GBPUSD keeps pushing higher, currently ending a short, bearish correction.
After coming back above 1.59 GBPCAD is not slowing down and pushing more to the upside.
NZDUSD and AUDUSD are climbing higher, making new, mid-term highs.
USDCHF is on a good way to break a major, long-term support.
EURGBP with constant pressure on the 0.858 support. Breakout will bring us a proper sell signal.
Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.
