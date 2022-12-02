In today’s Trader’s Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz discovered the following unique setups we thought you’d find interesting.

EURUSD extends gains, climbing to the new, mid-term highs.

USDJPY keeps falling down, aiming the 131 support.

Gold starts a new month with a decisive move to the upside, establishing new, local highs.

Indices corrected yesterday but the drop was really small and largely expected.

GBPUSD keeps pushing higher, currently ending a short, bearish correction.

After coming back above 1.59 GBPCAD is not slowing down and pushing more to the upside.

NZDUSD and AUDUSD are climbing higher, making new, mid-term highs.

USDCHF is on a good way to break a major, long-term support.

EURGBP with constant pressure on the 0.858 support. Breakout will bring us a proper sell signal.