Gold’s slight rally might be getting some people excited, but appearances can be deceiving. USDX action hints at gold really wanting to move lower.
The yellow metal has climbed, but only with lacklustre energy. If the USD Index is not rising, then gold should really be shooting up and breaking new monthly highs, but it isn’t. Readers have been asking what’s happening and some have been concerned with gold’s apparent strength. So, let’s break it down.
History tends to rhyme and what happened before, will – to some degree - happen again. Gold is not immune to this concept, and the current implications are bearish.
Let’s jump right into the charts for details.
Gold topped right at its triangle-vertex-based reversal, just like it did in mid-March and in early January (please note the points that are marked on the above chart for confirmation – they are described in red). That happened on Thursday (Apr. 8), and since that time gold has continued to move lower.
Gold invalidated the breakout above its mid-March highs, proving that what we saw was nothing more than just an ABC (zigzag) correction within a bigger downswing. The moves that follow such corrections are likely to be similar to the moves that precede it. In this case, the move that preceded the correction was the 2021 decline of over $150. This means that another $150+ decline could have just begun.
It might appear bullish that gold rallied yesterday (Apr. 13), but it only appears this way until one compares this rally with what happened in the USD Index during the same time. Paying attention to today’s (Apr. 14) pre- market price moves further emphasizes the fake nature of yesterday’s rally in gold.
The point is not that gold rallied, but that it hasn’t rallied enough.
During yesterday’s session, the USD Index moved to new monthly lows and this decline continued in today’s pre- market trading. Consequently, if gold was at least reacting to the USD’s movement “normally”, it should move to new monthly highs. If gold “wanted” to rally, it would have likely exploded to the upside. But what happened instead? Gold moved higher only somewhat yesterday – not to new monthly highs – and in today’s pre-market trading it’s actually slightly lower.
This tells us that gold “wants” to move lower now.
The USD Index moved lower, and it can move even lower on a very short-term basis, perhaps to the 50% Fibonacci retracement based on the entire 2021 rally, and the previous lows. And what would be the likely effect on gold? Based on what we saw yesterday, and what we see so far today, it seems that gold will likely ignore this decline in the USD Index, while waiting for the latter to finally show strength – so that it (gold) could decline.
After all, gold has already topped right at its triangle-vertex-based reversal point . Consequently, it’s no wonder that it now continues to trade sideways, waiting for a trigger to move much lower.
Moreover, please note that the recent zigzag makes the situation similar (approximately symmetrical) to what we saw about a year ago – between April and early June. Once gold breaks to new yearly lows, one could view this as a breakdown below the neckline of a major head and shoulders pattern where the April 2020 – June 2020 and the recent consolidations are the shoulders of the pattern. Based on such a pattern, gold would be likely to slide profoundly, probably well below $1,500. And the relative performance of gold vs. the USD Index tells us that such a short-term breakdown (to new yearly lows) is a likely outcome in the following weeks.
Gold stocks also failed to rally to new monthly highs, and they seem to be forming a relatively broad topping pattern, just as they did in mid-March and at the beginning of the year.
The sell signal from the Stochastic indicator as well as the fact that miners failed to invalidate the breakdown below their broad head-and-shoulders pattern points to a bearish outlook for the following weeks (and perhaps months).
All in all, the outlook for the precious metals market remains bearish and the recent rally didn’t change anything.
Want free follow-ups to the above article and details not available to 99%+ investors? Sign up to our free newsletter today!
All essays, research and information found above represent analyses and opinions of Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA and Sunshine Profits' employees and associates only. As such, it may prove wrong and be a subject to change without notice. Opinions and analyses were based on data available to authors of respective essays at the time of writing. Although the information provided above is based on careful research and sources that are believed to be accurate, Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA and his associates do not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. The opinions published above are neither an offer nor a recommendation to purchase or sell any securities. Mr. Radomski is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading Przemyslaw Radomski's, CFA reports you fully agree that he will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make regarding any information provided in these reports. Investing, trading and speculation in any financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA, Sunshine Profits' employees and affiliates as well as members of their families may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in any of the reports or essays, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains above 1.1950 ahead of Lagarde, Powell
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1950, extending its gains and trading at three-week highs. Markets cheer tame US inflation and await speeches by the ECB's Lagarde and the Fed's Powell. Vaccine developments are eyed.
GBP/USD nears 1.38 as US Treasury yields fall
GBP/USD is hovering near 1.38 as the US dollar remains under pressure alongside US Treasury yields. Britain's successful vaccination campaign is boosting sterling. The BOE's Haskel and the Fed's Powell are set to speak.
Dogecoin targets $0.245 after new wave of celebrity endorsements
Dogecoin receives fresh support from Mark Cuban and Guy Fieri. Dogecoin price surges 70% in less than 48 hours, hitting the middle line of an ascending parallel channel. A continuation of this bullish momentum could push DOGE up by 118% toward $0.245.
XAU/USD remains confined in a range above 100-hour SMA
Gold struggled for a firm direction and remained confined in a range on Wednesday. The subdued price action constitutes the formation of a rectangle on the 1-hour chart. A mixed technical set-up warrants some caution before placing fresh directional bets.
When can I buy NASDAQ:COIN?
Coinbase IPO (direct listing) set for Wednesday, April 14. Bitcoin marks perfect timing with a new record high. Coinbase Nasdaq:COIN is going public via a direct listing, a $250 reference price.