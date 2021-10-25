The week kicks off on mixed sentiment, technology shares that have high exposure to advertisement revenues came under pressure on Friday, after Snap said Apple’s privacy changes prevented them from targeting and measuring ads.
The earnings deluge will keep investors busy this week. Apple, Facebook, Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft, Twitter, Visa, MasterCard, Robinhood Markets, General Motors, McDonald’s, Starbucks, Exxon Mobil and Chevron are due to announce Q3 earnings.
In the FX markets, the USD-TRY hit a new record on weekend news that ambassadors from ten nations, including France, Germany and the US, are no longer welcome in Turkey. On the economic calendar, the Bank of Canada, the Bank of Japan and the European Central Bank will announce their latest verdict this week, but the rising inflation should keep the hawks relatively alert.
In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin consolidates above the $60K mark, but the arrival of Bitcoin ETFs announce a fees war between the ETF providers, and that could heat up the market in the coming weeks.
