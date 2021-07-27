DAX 30 | UK100 | FTSE 100 | STOXX 50  Technical Analysis Elliott Wave

Overview: DAX, Stoxx 50 and the FTSE 100 may have completed their Wave (iv) of i) bullish corrective pattern, 
we are waiting to confirm and by the way of an Impulse wave (five wave structure) up off the low, so far we only have three waves up and not five, so we wait.

DAX30 Technical Analysis: Using Elliott wave to confirm the end of the retracement, this confirmation should be in the next session, leaving a long trade opportunity on Friday

DAX 30 Elliott Wave: Wave c of (iv) of i)

TradingLevels: 15,000 Medium Level as support, secondary support is Group2 14,800|14,720|14,650

DAX30 Trading Strategy:Waiting for Wave (ii) to unfold - see video.

Peter Mathers tradinglounge


 

EUR/USD recoups 1.1800 mark amid USD weakness

EUR/USD prints minor gains on Tuesday's morning Asian session. The pair opened higher and moved in a narrow trade band with 15 pips movement. The Euro continues to trade in a range bound manner for the past two weeks.

GBP/USD edges higher past 1.3800 as covid optimism battles Brexit woes

GBP/USD seesaws around 1.3820, following the heaviest daily run-up in a week, amid Tuesday's Asian session. The cable pair benefited from the latest reduction in the coronavirus numbers at home, as well as the broad softening of the US dollar, the previous day.

EUR/USD recoups 1.1800 mark amid USD weakness

EUR/USD prints minor gains on Tuesday’s morning Asian session. The pair opened higher and moved in a narrow trade band with 15 pips movement. The Euro continues to trade in a range bound manner for the past two weeks.

SafeMoon price nears lift-off, as SAFEMOON possesses the conditions for a big move

Safemoon price has been coiling within a descending triangle pattern since the May crash, highlighted by no sustainable rallies and continuous support along the May 19 low of $0.00000261. The downward trajectory has kept SAFEMOON investors on the defensive.

FX: 10 things to watch this week

Taking a look at the economic calendar, it is set to be a busy week for the forex market. There's a central bank rate decision, GDP, inflation and employment reports scheduled for release. A number of big tech companies have ...

