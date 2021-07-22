DAX 30, UK100, FTSE 100, STOXX 50 technical analysis Elliott Wave
Overview: DAX, Stoxx 50 and the FTSE 100 may have completed their Wave iv) bullish corrective pattern, we are waiting to confirm and by the way of an Impulse wave (five wave structure) up off the low, so far we only have three waves up and not five, so we wait.
DAX 30 Technical Analysis: Using Elliott wave to confirm the end of the retracement, this confirmation should be in the next session, leaving a long trade opportunity on Friday.
DAX 30 Elliott Wave: Wave (iv) of c) of 4 completed?.
TradingLevels: 15,000 Medium Level as support, secondary support is Group2 14,800|14,720|14,650.
DAX 30 Trading Strategy: Waiting for Wave (ii) to unfold.
