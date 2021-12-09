Daily USD/JPY technical outlook
Last Update At 09 Dec 2021 00:56GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Neutral
21 HR EMA
113.68
55 HR EMA
113.57
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Neutral
13 HR RSI
56
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with a neutral bias.
Resistance
114.60 - Nov 26 Asian low (now res).
114.20 - Nov 26 NY high.
113.95 - Wed's high.
Support
113.60 - Wed's NY low.
113.32 - Wed's low.
113.08 - Mon's NY low.
USD/JPY - 113.75. Although DLR ratcheted lower to 113.32 at European mid-day, price rallied in tandem with US yields in NY morning to an 8-day high of 113 .95 b4 retreating to 113.60 due to broad-based usd's weakness on risk sentiment.
On the bigger picture, DLR's fall FM 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104 .46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend FM 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to COVID-19 pandemic, DLR's rally to 111.71 the same month signals correction over. Despite DLR's erratic fall to 102.60 (Jan 2021), subsequent rise to 116.65 at the start of Jul, then break of 2020 top at 112.22 to a fresh 3- year peak of 115.51 last week signals LT rise FM 2020 3-1/2 year low at 101.19 is en route two 116.17. Having said that, last week's drop to 112.54 confirms temp. top is made n a weekly close below Nov's 102.73 would risk 112.07, then 110.83.
Today, as Wed's 113.95 high as also accompanied by 'bearish divergences' on hourly indicators, subsequent retreat to 113.60 would bring consolidation, be- low 113.32 signals correction FM Nov's 6-week 112.54 low has possibly ended, then weakness to 113.08 would follow. Only abv 113.95 extends to 114.20 b4 retreat.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
