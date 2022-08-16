Daily USD/CHF technical outlook
Last Update At 16 Aug 2022 01:03GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Neutral
21 HR EMA
0.9451
55 HR EMA
0.9442
Trend hourly chart
Up
Hourly Indicators
Rising
13 HR RSI
63
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with upside bias.
Resistance
0.9550 - Last Tue's NY high.
0.9512 - Last Tue's low (now res).
0.9471 - Mon's high.
Support
0.9410 - Mon's low.
0.9372 - Thur's near 4-month low.
0.9336 - 1.5 times ext. of 0.9652-0.9512 fm 0.9546.
USD/CHF - 0.9463.. Dlr rebounded fm 0.9410 to 0.9467 in early European morning n despite retreating to 0.9420 at NY morning, price found renewed buying n rallied to session highs of 0.9471 on broad-based USD's strength.
On the bigger picture, dlr's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record 0.7360 low has ended n despite subsequent 1-year long monthly sideways swings, dlr's rally abv 0.9472 in Apr to a near 3-year peak of 1.0064 (May) indicates price would head twd 1.0128. Despite subsequent fall to 0.9546 in May n then rally back to 1.0052 in mid-Jun, dlr's selloff after SNB's hawkish rate hike to Jun's 0.9496 bottom, then 0.9472 in early Aug and Wed's break 0.9372 y'day signals further choppy swings below 1.0064 would continue but break needed for 0.9330/35 later.
Today, despite dlr's resumption of MT decline fm May's near 3-year peak of 1.0064 to a near 4-month trough of 0.9372 (Thur), rebound to 0.9450 Fri, then erratic rise to 0.9471 y'day suggests temp. low is made n would head to 0.9512, then twd 0.9550. Only below 0.9410/20 sup risks 0.9392, break, 0.9372.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
