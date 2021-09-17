Daily USD/CHF technical outlook
Last Update At 17 Sep 2021 00:33GMT.
Trend daily chart
Up
Daily Indicators
Bearish divergences
21 HR EMA
0.9254
55 HR EMA
0.9229
Trend hourly chart
Up
Hourly Indicators
Overbought
13 HR RSI
74
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Resumption of recent upmove.
Resistance
0.9375 - Mar 09 high.
0.9326 - 100% proj. of 0.9191-0.9271 fm 0.9246.
0.9300 - 80.9% proj. of 0.8927-0.9274 fm 0.9019.
Support
0.9242 - Aug's high (now sup).
0.9205 - Wed's high (now sup).
0.9191 - Thur's low (AUS).
USD/CHF - 0.9277.. Dlr found renewed buying at 0.9191 (AUS) Thur n rose steadily on active buying in eur/chf cross. Price jumped in NY morning after a surprise sharp rise in US retail sales n later hit a 5-month peak of 0.9277.
On the bigger picture, dlr's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to as high as 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record low at 0.7360 has possibly ended n price is en route twd 0.9551 (50% r). Having said that, dlr's decline to a 3-1/2 month 0.8927 low in early Jun due to broad- based usd's weakness signals upmove fm 0.8758 has made a top. Despite dlr's rally to 0.9274 (Jul), dlr's drop to 0.9019 in Aug on chf buying signals temporary top is made, subsequent strong bounce to 0.9271 on Thur has retained bullishness n abv 0.9274 would encourage for gain to 0.9472, then later twd 0.9375.
Today, dlr's intra-day pullback fm 0.9280 (AUS) would bring minor range trading b4 MT uptrend heads twd 0.9326, however, o/bot readings on hourly oscillators should cap price below res 0.9375. On the downside, only a daily close below 0.9242 signals temporary top is made n may risk retracement twd 0.9205 Monday.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD licks its wounds ahead of US consumer confidence
EUR/USD is below 1.18 but off the lows. The dollar is paring some of its gains ahead of US Consumer Confidence, final eurozone inflation data and expiry of options on Wall Street.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.38 after weak US Retail Sales
GBP/USD is on the back foot around 1.38 after UK Retail Sales figures disappointed with -0.9% in August, worse than expected. Brexit uncertainty and dollar demand weighed on the pair earlier.
XAU/USD bears seize control as focus shifts to FOMC meeting
Gold witnessed aggressive selling on Thursday and tumbled to over one-month lows. Upbeat US macro data lifted the US bond yields, the USD and exerted heavy pressure. Extremely oversold RSI on hourly charts helped limit losses amid COVID-19 woes.
Ethereum Classic Price Prediction: ETC coils up for 40% upswing
Ethereum Classic price shows choppy action as it approaches the lower trendline of an ascending parallel channel. The $52.92 support floor is likely to be tagged before a 40% upswing originates.
US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Preview: Markets will have to look hard for positive signs
Consumer outlook expected to rebound to 72.2 in September. August’s 70.2 was the lowest since December 2011. Inflation and Delta variant wearing on US optimism. Markets face negative dollar risk from fading consumer optimism.