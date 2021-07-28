Daily USD/CHF technical outlook
Last Update At 28 Jul 2021 00:53GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Turning down
21 HR EMA
0.9150
55 HR EMA
0.9168
Trend hourly chart
Near term down
Hourly Indicators
Rising fm o/s
13 HR RSI
48
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with a downside bias.
Resistance
0.9274 - Jul's high (2nd).
0.9232 - Jul 20 high.
0.9186 - Tue's high.
Support
0.9130 - Tue's low.
0.9118 - Jul's low (15th).
0.9053 - Jun 04 high (now sup).
USD/CHF - 0.9149.. Although DLR found renewed buying at 0.9149 at Asian open Tue n rose to 0.9186 in Europe on rebound in eur/chf cross, price quickly erased intra-day gain n tumbled in NY to 0.9130 on usd's broad-based weakness.
On the bigger picture, dlr's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to as high as 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall FM 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record low at 0.7360 has possibly ended n price is en route to 0.9551 (50% r). Having said that, DLR's decline to a 3-1/2 month 0.8927 low in early Jun due to broadbased usd's weakness signals upmove fm 0.8758 has made a top. Despite dlr's rally to 0.9274 in Jul, dlr's drop to 0.9118 on chf buying signals temp. top is made, last week's rebound to 0.9232 suggests pullback possibly over, abv 0.9274, 0.9320/30 later this month. Only below 0.9118 risks stronger retrace. to 0.9053.
Today, although day's selloff from 0.9186 to 0.9130 suggests consolidation with downside bias remains, below Jul's low at 0.9118 needed to extend fall from 0.9274 to 0.9077/80, 'bullish convergences' on hourly indicators would keep price abv 0.9053. A daily close abv 0.9186 signals low, 0.9232, 0.9260/70 later.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
