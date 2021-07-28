Daily USD/CHF technical outlook

Last Update At 28 Jul 2021 00:53GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Turning down

21 HR EMA

0.9150

55 HR EMA

0.9168

Trend hourly chart

Near term down

Hourly Indicators

Rising fm o/s

13 HR RSI

48

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with a downside bias.

Resistance

0.9274 - Jul's high (2nd).

0.9232 - Jul 20 high.

0.9186 - Tue's high.

Support

0.9130 - Tue's low.

0.9118 - Jul's low (15th).

0.9053 - Jun 04 high (now sup).

USD/CHF - 0.9149.. Although DLR found renewed buying at 0.9149 at Asian open Tue n rose to 0.9186 in Europe on rebound in eur/chf cross, price quickly erased intra-day gain n tumbled in NY to 0.9130 on usd's broad-based weakness.

On the bigger picture, dlr's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to as high as 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall FM 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record low at 0.7360 has possibly ended n price is en route to 0.9551 (50% r). Having said that, DLR's decline to a 3-1/2 month 0.8927 low in early Jun due to broadbased usd's weakness signals upmove fm 0.8758 has made a top. Despite dlr's rally to 0.9274 in Jul, dlr's drop to 0.9118 on chf buying signals temp. top is made, last week's rebound to 0.9232 suggests pullback possibly over, abv 0.9274, 0.9320/30 later this month. Only below 0.9118 risks stronger retrace. to 0.9053.

Today, although day's selloff from 0.9186 to 0.9130 suggests consolidation with downside bias remains, below Jul's low at 0.9118 needed to extend fall from 0.9274 to 0.9077/80, 'bullish convergences' on hourly indicators would keep price abv 0.9053. A daily close abv 0.9186 signals low, 0.9232, 0.9260/70 later.