Daily USD/CHF Technical Outlook
Last Update At 10 Jun 2021 00:22GMT
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Turning up
21 HR EMA
0.8959
55 HR EMA
0.8967
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Bullish convergences
13 HR RSI
50
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with neutral bias.
Resistance
0.9010 - This week's high (Mon).
0.8989 - Tue's high.
0.8971 - Wed's high.
Support
0.8927 - Wed's 3-1/2 month low.
0.8898 - 61.8% proj. of 0.9182-0.8931 fm 0.9053.
0.8872 - Feb 16 low.
USD/CHF - 0.8960.. Although DLR moved narrowly in subdued Asia trading, price met renewed selling at 0.8971 in Europe n briefly penetrated May's 0.8931 low to 0.8927 on falling US yields in NY but then quickly rebounded to 0.8965.
On the bigger picture, DLR's impressive rise FM Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to as high as 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall FM 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise FM 2015 record low at 0.7360 has possibly ended n price is en route to 0.9551 (50% r). Having said that, DLR's decline to a 3-1/2 month 0.8927 low on Wed due to broad-based usd's weakness signals up move FM 0.8758 has formed a top n further fall twd pivotal 0.8872 sup (Feb low) can't be ruled out, break, 0.8758 in Jul. On the upside, only a daily close abv 0.9053 signals low is made, then outlook would turn bullish for gain to 0.9185/95, abv needed to extend two 0.9245.
Today, as days 0.8927 low was accompanied by 'bullish convergences' on hourly indicators, subsequent rebound on safe-haven USD's buying would bring sideways swings, a daily close abv 0.8989 needed to signal temp. low is made n bring stronger retracement to 0.9010, 0.9030/40. Below 0.8927 may head two 0.8898.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looks depressed below 1.2200 ahead of ECB, US inflation
EUR/USD remains on the back foot below 1.2200 ahead of a busy docket. The US dollar shrugs off weaker Treasury yields. The ECB eyed for economic outlook. The US CPI needs stronger-than-forecast print to keep the dollar afloat.
GBP/USD remains poised to drop below 1.4100, US CPI eyed
GBP/USD treads water above 1.4100 ahead of the London open. The US dollar remains steady and exerts pressure on the pair. Brexit concerns, Delta strain added to the British pound struggle. US inflation awaited.
Gold extends losses below $1,900 ahead of ECB, US inflation
Gold remains pressured for the third consecutive day below $1900 as sellers attack weekly bottom. US dollar trades firmer while Treasury yields nurse losses, as traders await the key US Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the European Central Bank (ECB) outcomes.
Three reasons why Shiba Inu price may be ready to rally
Shiba Inu price decline has not been matched by increasing volume, suggesting it is not token specific. ShibaSwap decentralized cryptocurrency exchange (DEX) in testing mode, to be released to the public soon. Social volume stabilizes during another period of price weakness.
US CPI May Preview: Inflation angst is coming
When the Federal Reserve moved its price measurement to inflation averaging last September the governors were carefully insulating rate policy from this year’s expected acceleration in consumer costs.