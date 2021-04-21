Daily EUR/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 21 Apr 2021 00:13GMT
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Rising
21 HR EMA
1.2038
55 HR EMA
1.2025
Trend hourly chart
Up
Hourly Indicators
Bearish divergences
13 HR RSI
47
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Resumption of recent upmove
Resistance
1.2160 - 70.7% r of 1.2349-1.1705
1.2112 - Mar high (03)
1.2079 - Tue's fresh 6-week high
Support
1.2023 - Tue's low
1.1994 - Last Fri's high (now sup)
1.1943 - Mon's low
EUR/USD - 1.2035.. Although euro remained on the front foot n met renewed buying at 1.2034 (AUS) on Tue, price climbed to a fresh 6-week high of 1.2079 b4 retreating on rising U.S. yields. Price later hit session lows of 1.2023 in NY.
On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, subsequent decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low in Mar 2020 signals correction has ended. Despite an impressive upmove to a near 33-month peak of 1.2349 in early Jan 2021, subsequent decline to as low as 1.1705 in Mar signals top is made n would extend twd chart obj. at 1.1603. Having said that, euro's strg rebound to 1.1994 last week due to continued weakness in usd on decline in US yields confirms temporary low is made n Mon's rally abv 1.1994 may bring stronger retracement of said fall fm 1.2349 twd 1.2103 (61.8% r) but reckon pivotal res at 1.2242 should cap upside.
Today, as 1.2079 high was also accompanied by 'bearish divergences' on hourly indicators, subsequent retreat signals temp. top is made n range trading is in store b4 one more rise, reckon res at 1.2112 should cap upside. Below 1.19 94 anytime signals top is made n heads back twd 1.1943 later this week.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.20 as the dollar gains further ground
EUR/USD is under pressure as the dollar gains ground across the board, amid a damp market mood. The euro fails to benefit from the European regulators' decision to reinstate the J&J vaccine.
GBP/USD remains pressured below 1.3950 amid mixed UK data
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3950, extending the pullback from its seven-week highs. The dollar benefits from the risk-off mood, while the pound struggles after CPI missed with 0.7% and as UK PM Johnson warns of winter covid wave.
XAU/USD bulls await a move beyond 100-day EMA near $1,790 level
Gold gained traction for the second consecutive session on Wednesday. Renewed COVID-19 jitters provided a modest lift to the safe-haven metal. An uptick in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and capped gains.
Binance needs to breach this crucial supply barrier to set up record levels again
Binance Coin price shows a short-term rejection around the supply zone’s upper layer at $594.32. A close above the said level is a must if BNB bulls want to scale to new highs. Supply distribution shows that whales holding between 100,000 to 1,000,000 BNB are accumulating.
Bank of Canada Preview: Dovish surprise to lift USD/CAD
Bank of Canada is expected to leave its policy unchanged at 0.25%. Investors await adjustments to BoC’s asset-buying program. USD/CAD is likely to react more significantly to a dovish surprise.