EUR/USD - 1.1912
Despite euro's daily sideways swings following early retreat from last Thursday's 2-week high of 1.1927, as long as previous good sup at 1.1861/62 holds, corrective rise from Mar's 4-1/2 month trough at 1.1705 would extend marginal gain, 'loss of upward momentum' should cap price below 1.1990 and yield decline.
A daily close below said sup signals 1st least the 1st leg of correction over and heads back to 1.1786/96 later this week.
On the data front, Germany will kick off with wholesale price index, then ZEW economic sentiment, current conditions n survey expectation. Italy will release industrial output.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Range play around 200-DMA continues ahead of US CPI
EUR/USD’s rebound falters, as sellers return on Tuesday. EUR/USD continues to move back and forth around 1.1900, lacking a clear directional bias, as investors eagerly await the US CPI data release for a fresh trading impetus.
GBP/USD struggles below 1.3750 amid USD comeback
The GBP/USD pair edges lower in the Asian session. GBP/USD remains vulnerable below the 1.3750 level, faces multiple rejections here. US Treasury yields rise, boosting the demand for the US dollar. Risk-off mood also benefits the dollar's attractiveness.
Gold defends 21-DMA support amid USD rebound, US CPI eyed
Gold sees some signs of life amid weaker Treasury yields. The yellow metal fell nearly $11 on Monday, extending its two days of declines, as the Treasury yields reversed course and edged slightly higher following a good three-year note auction.
Binance Coin price rally gaining energy, could be set for a blow-off move
Binance Coin price increase in 2021 reflects the rise of BNB from a simple utility token to something much more complex and useful for traders. The token’s momentum is slightly extended on an absolute basis, but relative to the February highs, there is still more upside potential.
Biggest inflation threat in 40 years looms over markets
William Watts with MarketWatch sees the “biggest Inflation scare in 40 years” on its way. He expects massive amounts of stimulus coupled with a boom associated with easing COVID restrictions to generate a surge in prices like the nation hasn’t seen since the late 1970s to early 1980s.