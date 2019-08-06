Currency wars may end, but trade tensions remain

The ongoing trade spat between the US and China has turned into a currency war. Will it continue? China may be playing a dangerous game and weakening the currency may be a step too far. However, trade tensions remain. Joseph Trevisani and Yohay Elam discuss the latest developments that rock markets.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
EUR/USD recovers 1.1200 as fear prevails
The modest optimism that surged during Asian trading hours fades in the American session, as the song around the trade war and global economic growth remains the same. German data surprised to the upside, lending additional support to the EUR.
GBP/USD trades below 1.2200 amid Brexit, trade concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2200, up on the day, despite no-deal Brexit concerns. EU diplomats now see a hard exit as the most likely scenario. Trade tensions persist but markets are calmer.
USD/JPY: correction complete, retreating from critical Fibonacci resistance
PBoC set the Yuan’s fixing at 6.9683 per dollar, slightly above yesterday’s low. Data-light day to maintain sentiment in the driver’s seat. USD/JPY bearish case firm in place after retreating sharply from the 107.00 region.
Gold climbs above $1470 as risk-aversion retakes control of markets
After gaining nearly $35 on Monday and touching its highest level in more than six years at $1475, the troy ounce of the precious metal retraced a small portion of its rally but reversed its course in the last few hours to, once again, rise beyond the $1470 mark.