We see a drop on Crude Oil from 130 area as a five-wave impulse into wave A that seems to be finished at 63 support area. Recent strong drop in the 4-hour chart, can be also considered as a final spike into new lows, meaning it can be the end of wave (5) of A. So, be aware of a bigger recovery now, potentially five-wave rally back to 85 area, especially now when we have a nice intraday impulse into first wave 1 from the lows that is also trying to break the trendline resistance. So, we think that more upside is coming after a current pullback in wave 2.
We also covered Crude oil in our latest live webinar. You can watch the recording below:
By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.wavetraders.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.0900 after US data
EUR/USD came under bearish pressure and declined below 1.0900 in the American session on Tuesday, erasing its daily gains in the process. The cautious market mood ahead of the next round of debt ceiling negotiations helps the US Dollar hold its ground and weighs on the pair.
GBP/USD retreats from session highs, holds near 1.2500
GBP/USD has lost its traction and retreated to the 1.2500 area after having climbed toward 1.2550 earlier in the day. Following the mixed Retail Sales data from the US, the negative shift seen in risk mood helps the USD find demand and doesn't allow the pair to stage a rebound.
Gold: XAU/USD gains bearish traction below $2,000 Premium
Spot Gold is down on Tuesday, piercing the $2,000 threshold during the American afternoon. Market players resumed buying the US Dollar after Wall Street’s opening and following a string of United States (US) data.
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have more gas in the tank, PEPE fails to make an impact on traders
Shiba-Inu-themed meme coins Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) faced intense competition from PEPE meme coin, inspired by the “Pepe the Frog” meme.
HD drops 5% on revenue miss, comparable sales decline
Home Depot (HD) stock careened 4.8% lower in Tuesday’s premarket to $274.83 after the preeminent home improvement retailer in the United States posted a similar decline in sales for the fiscal first quarter.