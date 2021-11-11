-
In the second paper in our series on different cross-country monetary aspects of the COVID crisis, we look at the role of government liquidity management.
-
When the crisis hit last year, debt management offices build large liquidity buffers on deposit accounts amounting to around 6-13% of GDP.
-
Quantitative easing no longer is just about supporting bank liquidity. Now it is also about supporting public liquidity.
-
This is the second paper in a series, which looks at different cross-country monetary aspects of the crisis. In the first paper Research Global: COVID monetary policy: fast easers to tighten first, we look at the central bank response.
Surge in government’s liquidity buffers
In the second paper our series, which looks at different cross-country monetary aspects of the COVID crisis, we turn to the role of government liquidity management. When the crisis hit last year, debt management offices build large liquidity buffers on deposit accounts (see chart 1).
Most governments in G10 hold a deposit account with the central bank – Sweden is an exception. Government deposits are ready available liquidity to spend on the budget. In most cases liquidity buffers amounted to around 6-13% of GDP, which meant governments had raised enough funds to cover all or most of the deficit resulting from the crisis.
The level of liquidity buffers before the crisis varied between countries. Denmark operated with a large buffer during the financial crisis and the European debt crisis, while the Euro Area, Japan and the US historically have held small buffers. In all countries, except for Denmark, liquidity buffers grew to record high levels during the crisis (see chart 2).
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1500 amid firmer US dollar
EUR/USD continues to trade in the negative territory below 1.1500 after registering large losses on Wednesday. The dollar holds its ground following the rally witnessed on the stronger-than-expected inflation data. US bond markets will be closed due to the Veterans Day holiday.
GBP/USD consolidates around 1.3400 after printing fresh YTD lows in the 1.3360s
GBP/USD is consolidating around 1.3400, just above year-to-date lows printed earlier in the session. Worse than expected UK GDP data did little to impact GBP amid subdued Thursday trading conditions due to Veteran’s Day.
Gold inches back closer to five-month tops, around $1,865
Gold gained traction for the sixth successive day and inched back closer to multi-month tops. Hawkish Fed expectations, sustained USD buying held back bulls from placing aggressive bets. The technical set-up supports prospects for an extension of the recent strong upward trajectory.
Dogecoin price provides perfect buy opportunity for a 50% breakout
Dogecoin price is forming an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern, suggesting a 53% breakout move. A confirmation of this upswing will arrive after DOGE produces a daily close above $0.30. If the selling pressure pushes the meme coin to produce a lower low below $0.21, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.
US CPI Analysis: Why the highest inflation since 1990 only worth a short-term dollar spike Premium
US inflation hit 6.2% year while core prices are up to 4.6%, far above expectations. Fed Chair Powell may still see through the data and so will potential replacement Brainard. The dollar's rise could be short-lived, at least while imminent rate hikes are off the cards.