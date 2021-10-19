-
In this first paper in a series on the cross-country monetary aspects of the COVID- 19 related economic crisis, we look at how major central banks responded.
-
Most central banks engaged in various balance sheet expanding operations, but the end effect on balance sheets varied greatly. Balance sheets increased the most in % terms in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.
-
The response also varied in the type of operations. E.g. Canada and Scandi central banks relied more heavily on TOMOs in the first months.
-
Central banks that initially eased more are expected to start tightening sooner.
-
In future papers, we plan to look at the role of public liquidity management and the lasting effect on central bank balance sheets.
Fast easers expected to tighten first
In this first paper in our series on the cross-country monetary aspects of the COVID-19 related economic crisis, we look at the responses of major central banks, which increased their balance sheets with large-scale open market operations and/or quantitative easing. Even though most central banks engaged in a combination of interest rate cuts and balance sheet increasing operations, the end effect varied greatly across countries.
We illustrate a key finding of our analysis in Chart 1: Central banks that were faster to expand their balance sheets in the first months of the crisis are expected by the market to increase interest rates first in the coming years, judging by the pricing in the OIS swap market (we use pricing this summer since some central banks have now started to hike policy rates). This involves central banks in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and Norway. Below we analyze how major central banks conducted balance sheet increasing operations.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD adds a few pips, trades in the 1.1650 region
The shared currency posted a tepid advance vs its American rival, as EU September inflation reaffirmed the ECB’s wait-and-see stance. Central banks’ divergences favor the greenback.
GBP/USD pares daily losses, returns to 1.3800 area
GBP/USD fell to a daily low of 1.3742 in the European session after the soft inflation data caused the British pound to come under bearish pressure. With Wall Street's main indexes extending the rally on Wednesday, the greenback lost its strength and allowed GBP/USD to erase its losses.
Gold bulls add pressure, break above 1,800 on the cards
Gold keeps trading within familiar levels, currently at around $1,783.80 a troy ounce, up on a daily basis. A better market mood plays against the greenback. Wall Street trades at record highs following solid earnings reports from big names, which partially offsets growth-related concerns.
Three critical reasons why Dogecoin price will easily quadruple
DOGE might seem in a lull, as Shiba Inu and other meme coins are hogging the spotlight – nor has the dog-themed cryptocurrency's own lacklustre performance helped its cause, but things are set to change.
Earnings eyed for next boost
It's been a day of small moves in equity markets, with Europe ending the day broadly flat and the US marginally higher late in the morning. Focus has very much shifted to earnings season as investors ponder an impending central bank tightening cycle.