Asia Market Update: Mixed equities trading session as CN returns from 2-day holiday, markets pared declines on comments from Evergrande unit [but no mention of USD bonds]; Copper and Commodity currencies also rise; Later today Fed decision in focus.
General trend
- Shanghai Composite has pared the opening loss [CSI 300 Real Estate Index rises over 5%; Banks index declines over 2%, Ping An Insurance and China Merchants Bank decline].
- Evergrade unit confirms it will make onshore bond payment Thursday.
- Various Chinese cos. comment on the power limits in Jiangsu Province.
- Japan markets to close on Thurs for holiday [Auto and Steel companies decline; Big component Softbank Group rises after prior drop].
- S&P ASX 200 has moved higher after the flat open [Energy and Resources indices have outperformed].
- HK markets to return on Thurs.
- FedEx declined after reporting earnings.
- China Ministry of Finance (MOF) to sell CNY5.0B in 2-year bonds and CNY2.0B in 5-year bonds in Hong Kong on Sept 23rd.
Headlines/Economic Data
Australia/New Zealand
-ASX 200 opened 0.0%.
- TWR.NZ Cuts FY21 (NZ$) Net 19-21M (prior 22-24M); Large house claims in FY21 above long term average esp prior quarter; Challenges raised at interim results may continue to impact H2 performance.
- (AU) Australia sells A$1.0B v A$1.0B indicated in 4.25% Apr 2026 bonds, avg yield 0.525%, bid to cover 6.15x.
- (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Assistant Gov Bullock: Banks have maintained lending standards on mortgages, house prices are outside fundamentals; macro prudential rules should be targeted at risks arising from highly indebted borrowers - The Housing Market and Financial Stability.
- (AU) Australia, Melbourne and regional Victoria experienced a 5.8 magnitude earthquake this morning, no tsunami threat (largest in history.
- (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Deputy Gov Debelle: RBA is keeping a watchful eye on the Evergrande Group crisis - press).
Japan
-Nikkei 225 opened -0.3%.
- (JP) BANK OF JAPAN (BOJ) LEAVES INTEREST RATE ON EXCESS RESERVES (IOER) UNCHANGED AT -0.10%; AS EXPECTED, introduces details on green lending program.
- (JP) Japan Ag Ministry: US FDA lifted restriction on Japan Food Imports that was imposed after Fukushima meltdown.
- 8306.JP Confirms MUFG Union Bank to be acquired by US Bancorp for ~$8.0B in cash and stock; UBS adds 280 California branches (yesterday after the close).
Korea
-Kospi closed for holiday.
- 005380.KR Hyundai Kia Aug US environment friendly vehicle sales 8.3K units, +124.4% y/y.
China/Hong Kong
-Hang Seng closed for holiday; Shanghai Composite opened -1.4%.
- 3333.HK Unit Hengda Real Estate to make interest payment for onshore bond due on Sept 23; To make the coupon payment on Shenzhen traded 5.8% September 2025 bond.
- 3333.HK Negotiated interest payment with creditholders.
- (CN) CHINA PBOC MONTHLY LOAN PRIME RATE (LPR) SETTING: LEAVES BOTH 1-YEAR AND 5-YEAR RATES UNCHANGED (17th consecutive hold).
- (CN) China has encouraged banks to use the Yuan (CNY) in loans to cos. overseas, cites FX regulator SAFE - press.
- (CN) China Pres Xi: To target reaching carbon neutrality by 2060; China will not build new coal-fired power projects abroad.
- (CN) Asia Development Bank (ADB) maintains China 2021 GDP outlook at 8.1%, 2022 5.5%; Evergrande debt problem, warrants careful monitoring.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Injects CNY60B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY50B in 7-day reverse repos prior; injects CNY60B in 14-day reverse repos v CNY50B prior; Net inject CNY90B v Net CNY100B prior.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.4693 v 6.4527 prior.
- (CN) China PBOC Gov Yi: Vowed to increase Fintech supervision and risk prevention - Statement from Sept 18th.
- 3333.HK IMF Chief Economist: Following company very closely; China has tools and policy space to prevent situation from becoming system crisis.
North America
- (US) Weekly API Crude Oil Inventories: -6.1M v -5.4M prior.
- ADBE Reports Q3 $3.18 v $3.00e, Rev $3.94B v $3.88Be.
- SFIX Reports Q4 +$0.19 v -$0.14e, Rev $571M v $548Me.
- (US) White House: Strongly support suspending debt limit to Dec 2022. stopgap bill will avoid a catastrophic default.
- (US) Record 65 container ships waiting outside ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.
Europe
- (UK) Reported that UK PM Johnson and US President Biden discussed both China and Russia during meeting, US and UK to continue trade deal talks.
- (UK) UK could join US, Mexico, Canada trade pact if its is unable to secure a direct FTA - UK press.
Levels as of 01:00ET
- Hang Seng closed for holiday; Shanghai Composite -0.3%; Kospi closed for holiday; Nikkei225 -0.6%; ASX 200 +0.5%.
- Equity Futures: S&P500 +0.1%; Nasdaq100 +0.1%, Dax +0.4%; FTSE100 +0.3%.
- EUR 1.1731-1.1717; JPY 109.50-109.12; AUD 0.7268-0.7224; NZD 0.7032-0.6994.
- Commodity Futures: Gold -0.1% at $1,776/oz; Crude Oil +1.2% at $71.31/brl; Copper +2.4% at $4.21/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Indecisive above 1.1700 as Fed tapering looms
EUR/USD retreats towards 1.1700, teasing monthly low for third straight day. Market sentiment improves over Evergrande, US debt limit extension. ECB policymakers cite inflation risks. Fed remains in focus, as it is expected to provide hints on tapering timing.
GBP/USD remains defensive near 1.3650 amid steady USD, Fed eyed
GBP/USD trades virtually unchanged around 1.3650 following the footprint of the previous session. Supply-chain bottlenecks, higher gas prices limited gains for sterling. US dollar remains elevated near 92.30 ahead of the Fed decision.
Gold sees elusive recovery toward $1,780, Fed eyed
Gold prices print minute gains on Wednesday and lack conviction to break $1,780 convincingly due to a sudden uptick in the greenback following a show from the Bank of Japan (BOJ). FOMC volatility, improved risk sentiment exert pressure on the higher side.
MATIC price at make or break point as Polygon launches $2 million bounty program
MATIC price has experienced a massive downswing over the past four days and seems to have found temporary relief. If the buyers step in, there is a chance of a minor rally, but failing to do so might trigger a further descent.
Fed Preview: Three ways in which Powell could down the dollar, and none is the dot-plot
No taper now, but when? That is the main question investors have for the Federal Reserve in its all-important September meeting. The bank buys $120 billion worth of bonds every month and it is set to reduce the pace at some point.