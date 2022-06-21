The week started on a calm note, with small gains in European indices and US futures.
The selloff in cryptocurrencies slowed, crude oil consolidated above the $110 per barrel and gold remained offered as the improved risk appetite, and the prospects of higher US yields weighed on appetite.
The currency markets were calm as well, with the US dollar giving back some field against most majors. The EURUSD consolidated above the 1.05 level. The spread between the Italian and German 10-year yields narrowed since the ECB announced that they will invent another financial instrument to deal with the diverging pace of rising yields between the core and the periphery.
Elsewhere, Cable was bid above 1.22 as Brits are holding their breath before tomorrow’s inflation data, and the Aussie-dollar approached the 70 cents mark post-RBA minutes.
We have certainly a couple of more hours of calm in the markets. But the things will start getting serious with Jerome Powell’s semi-annual testimony due Wednesday and Thursday, where he will reiterate how strong the Fed is committed to fighting the soaring inflation in the US.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
