Notes/observations
- Market optimism with removal of uncertainty after US strike an 'agreement in principle' on a debt limit deal and Turkey's Erdogan retains leadership by winning general election run-off vote.
- Debt limit deal needs to pass both House (Republican majority) and Senate (Democrat majority), vote expected on Wed at earliest. Deal said to include a cap on defense spending, IRS funding cuts and reallocation of unspent pandemic aid.
- Several EU markets are closed for Spring bank holiday, including UK, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, Hungary and Denmark. US closed for Memorial Day.
- European focus this week on upcoming GDP readings and manufacturing PMI after German notched a technical recession last week. For US, jobs report on Fri.
- Asia closed mixed, with Hang Seng -1.0%. EU indices are +0.1%. US futures are +0.3% to +0.5%. Gold -0.1%, DXY 0.0%; Commodity: Brent +0.2%, WTI +0.3%, TTF +3.4%; Crypto: BTC +2.6%, ETH +2.9%.
Asia
- China Apr YTD Industrial Profits Y/Y: -20.6% v -21.4% prior.
- Japan PM Kishida stressed that any North Korea missile launch, even if called a satellite, was a serious violation of UN Security Council Resolution (**Note: Japan Defense Minister previously ordered the preparation for destruction of any North Korean missile. North Korea had notified Japan of a plan to launch satellite between May 31st and June 11th.
Europe
- Turkey President Erdogan prevailed in the 2nd round of elections.
Debt ceiling talks
- President Biden and McCarthy reached a tentative agreement raising the debt-ceiling for two years and placing new limits on spending over that period.
- President Biden comments on Budget agreement and strongly urged both Chambers to pass the agreement. Still exploring 14th Amendment on debt limit, but at a later date.
- Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) endorses debt limit deal (**Note: Agreement goes to a vote in the Republican-led Congress on Wed, followed by the Senate.
Americas
- Treasury Sec Yellen noted resilience of US economy in meeting with IMF chief Georgieva.
- IMF noted the US could avoid a recession this year, and that the Fed should raise interest rates again and hold them there through late next year.
Energy
- Saudi Arabia said to have expressed its anger to Russia for not following through fully on its pledge to pullback production in response to Western sanctions.
Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum
Equities
Indices [Stoxx600 +0.1% at 461, FTSE (closed), DAX +0.1% at 16,037, CAC-40 +0.1% at 7,326, IBEX-35 +0.2% at 9,211, FTSE MIB -0.4% at 2,608, SMI (closed), S&P 500 Futures +0.3%].
Market focal points/key themes: European indices open generally higher and stayed in the green through early trading; Denmark, Norway, Swiss and UK markets closed for holiday; real estate and utilities sectors among the better performers; lagging sectors include consumer discretionary and financials; oil & gas subsector supported following boost to crude prices; Talanx to acquire Liberty Mutural Insurance’s Latin American operations; US markets closed for holiday.
Equities
- Consumer discretionary: Orpea [ORP.FR] -4.6% (accelerated safeguard plan granted waiver by the AMF - post close Fri).
- Healthcare: Mithra Pharmaceuticals [MITRA.BE] -0.9% (appoints Christian Homsy as Chairman, effective immediately).
- Real Estate: Samhaellsbyggnadsbolaget [SBBB.SE] +7.6% (considers strategic options including sale).
Speakers
- Spain PM Sanchez said to dissolve parliament and calls for early general election on July 23rd.
- Poland Central Bank's (NBP) Member Maslowska reiterated view that was too early to talk about rate cuts.
- Poland Central Bank (NBP) Member Kotecki stated that the May CPI reading was expected at ~13.0% (currently 14.7% YoY) with inflation falling towards 8.0-10.0% area) by early 2024. Saw no space for rate cuts at least for a few months.
- Japan LDP Ruling Party Sec Gen Motegi stated that PM Kishida sought to unveil long term economic policy draft on Jun 7th.
- India Fin Min Sitharaman stated that inflation was moderating but keeping close watch on data.
Currencies/fixed income
- USD was steady despite a US debt ceiling agreement. Any unwinding of safe-haven flows did not dent the greenback during a quest holiday-filled session. USD appeared to be supported by expectations of further rate hikes by the Fed. Currently markets were pricing over 60% chance that the Fed would raise rates by 25 bps in June (last week saw only qa 25% chance). Focus will be on the upcoming US jobs reports on Friday.
- Turkey's TRY currency (Lira) hit fresh record lows against the dollar near 20.07 after President Erdogan secured victory in Sunday's presidential election, extending his increasingly authoritarian rule into a third decade.
Economic data
- (FI) Finland May Consumer Confidence: -8.8 v -7.9 prior; Business Confidence: -12 v -13 prior.
- (FI) Finland Mar Final Trade Balance: €0.1B v €0.1B prelim.
- (SE) Sweden Apr Household Lending Y/Y: 1.9% v 2.3% prior.
- (TR) Turkey May Economic Confidence: 103.7 v 102.2 prior.
- (HK) Hong Kong Apr Trade Balance (HKD): -36.6B v -40.6B prior; Exports Y/Y: -13.0% v -1.5% prior; Imports Y/Y: -11.9% v -0.6% prior.
Fixed income issuance
- (ID) Indonesia sold total IDR15.0T vs. IDR17.0T target in bills and bonds.
Looking ahead
- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.
- 06:00 (IE) Ireland Apr Retail Sales Volume M/M: No est v 2.0% prior; Y/Y: No est v 8.6% prior.
- 06:00 (RO) Romania to sell RON700M in 8% Apr 2030 Bonds.
- 07:25 (BR) Brazil Central Bank Weekly Economists Survey.
- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.
- 08:00 (IN) India announces details of upcoming bond sale (held on Fridays).
- 08:00 (ES) Spain Debt Agency (Tesoro) size announcement on upcoming issuance.
- 08:30 (CL) Chile Central Bank (BCCh) May Minutes.
-10:30 (SE) (SE) Sweden Central Bank (Riksbank) Jansson.
- 13:30 (BR) Brazil Apr Federal Debt Total (BRL): No est v 5.893T prior.
- (BR) Brazil Apr Total Formal Job Creation: +194.1Ke v +195.2K prior.
- 18:45 (NZ) New Zealand Apr Building Permits M/M: No est v 7.0% prior.
- 19:30 (JP) Japan Apr Jobless Rate: 2.7%e v 2.8% prior; Job-To-Applicant Ratio: 1.32xe v 1.32x prior.
- 19:30 (AU) Australia Weekly ANZ/ Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence: No est v +1.4% prior.
- 21:30 (AU) Australia Apr Building Approvals M/M: +2.0%e v -0.1% prior; Private Sector Houses M/M: No est v -2.8% prior.
- 21:30 (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) sells 3-month Monetary Stabilization Bonds (MSBs).
- 23:00 (TH) Thailand Central Bank to sell THB60B in 3-month bills.
- 23:35 (JP) Japan to sell 2-Year JGB Bonds.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
