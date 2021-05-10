- Overview of market sentiment & headlines in play at the EU open (00:00).
- RBOB gasoline prices rise after Colonial Pipeline cyber attack (4:23).
- GBP firmer after SNP misses out on outright majority in polls (10:42).
- Delhi extends lockdown and restrictions due to COVID (14:31).
- Rollacoaster weekend for Dogecoin after Musk appearing on SNL (14:49).
- ECB's Rehn calls for change in Bank's inflation target (18:01).
- Main data this week: US CPI & Retail Sales (18:50).
