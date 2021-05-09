- XAU/USD has been in the hands of the bulls as fundamentals ripen for the bulls.
- The charts, on the other hand, may paint a different picture, at least in the mean time.
Gold positions have got longer in both the futures and spot markets as the rate environment has become more favourable to the yellow metal as US nominal rates have started to trend lower which points to additional upward price pressure.
which should see additional short covering and new longs in the coming weeks.
A disappointing Nonfarm Payrolls report which has featured higher than expected wage increases and unemployment rates will likely see gold challenge technical resistance near $1,850/oz in the coming days or weeks and this brings us to the charts.
The following is a top-down analysis that illustrates the structure of the market across the time frames
Monthly chart
While the fundamental bias is to the upside, the monthly chart still has some work to do before a convincing technical bullish case can be made.
The correction of the last bearish impulse is still too shallow at a 50% mean reversion.
Weekly chart
The weekly chart shows that the impulse has made a -272% Fibonacci retracement of the prior bullish impulse as it takes on resistance.
Daily chart
Meanwhile, there is scope for a deeper retracement on the daily chart to test the 38.2% Fibo of the prior daily impulse.
However, the bullish close is compelling which leaves an upside continuation deeper into the supply zone on the cards for the opening session.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
