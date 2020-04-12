- Gold bulls have been back in control to test 1700 handle.
- While below the 1700 handle, profit-taking could trigger a flush out of speculative bids.
- Correction territory opens a retracement to 1620s below 1640s.
Gold prices are on the rise, making a huge comeback since Mid-March lows. In futures, for example, gold settled at $1,477.90 an ounce on March 18, their lowest finish year to date, before eventually moving up to an intraday high of $1,754.50 on Thursday—the highest intraday mark since November 2012.
We have seen a shakeout of weak hands by the looks of things and year to date gold is now up more than 15%, versus a more than 14% decline in the S&P 500 index. Gold is now the strongest and at all-time highs against all currencies except for the US dollar at this point.
After settling at $1,752.80 on Thursday, prices now trade at about $171 an ounce away from the all-time intraday high of $1,923.70 on Sept. 6, 2011. Given the current spot resistance around $1,703, the following is a look at the various structures from the monthly chart time-frame and downside correction opportunities.
Monthly resistance
Monthly resistance and Fibonacci retracement targets
Daily Fibonacci retracement targets with 50 and 20-day moving average cluster/confluence
4-HR support structure
Bearish conclusion
While below the monthly resistance, as can be seen, there is room for a test of the 1620 level that guars the 38.2% and 20/50 daily moving averages, although a 4-HR support structure of between 1671 and the 20 4-HR MA at 1665 and then 1640 would need to give first.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Seesaws around 0.6350, Aussie markets off on Easter Monday
With most markets off due to Easter Monday, including those from Australia, AUD/USD carries Friday’s dull trading to 0.6350 at the start of the week. Even so, the pair remains mildly positive amid the broad US dollar weakness.
USD/JPY: Remains near mid-108.00 area amid coronavirus crisis
USD/JPY stays around 108.50 amid the early Monday morning in Asia. While the recent lack of market activity, due to the holidays at major bourses, seems to have limited the pair’s moves, coronavirus remains as the key challenge to the global markets.
WTI fails to cheer OPEC+ agreement, drops below $23.00
WTI fails to cheer the oil output cut accord by the major producers as the black gold slips to $22.50, with an intraday low of $21.96, by the early Asian session on Monday. OPEC+ leaders agreed for 9.7 million barrels per day of production cuts.
Week ahead: Will risk sentiment continue to improve?
Risk sentiment has steadily improved the past week on tentative signs that the pandemic is slowing in U.S. and European hotspots, and bolstered by the U.S. Federal Reserve's massive new lending programme for small companies.
Gold: Easy money will be turned into gold
Policymakers keep pumping money into the system, gold will be the most benefited. Supply shortage of physical gold is another factor playing in bull’s favour. XAU/USD could extend its rally toward the 1,800 price zone in the upcoming days.