The USDCHF stalled ahead of the .8800 level breakdown point and at the 38% retracement at .8781. While below the .8800 level the risk if for a move back towards the .8551 trend low. This is considered a continuation of the downtrend and descending channel. The fitch downgrade of US debt should assist in the fall, and for the Swiss Franc to gain as a safe haven currency.
