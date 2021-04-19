After forming a Wyckoff re-accumulation structure, CG, COTY, IPG and MET just started a bull run with buy signals spotted.
In this video, you will find out how to participate right at the beginning of this uptrend with simple breakout trading or pullback trading strategy. Watch the video below:
Timestamps
- 0:27 CG (CARLYLE GROUP INC)
- 5:55 COTY (COTY INC)
- 9:02 IPG (Interpublic Group COS INC)
- 10:44 MET (METLIFE INC)
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.20 on broad dollar weakness
EUR/USD is holding onto gains above 1.20, hitting the highest since March as the greenback falls despite a slide in stocks and an uptick in US yields. Optimism about Europe's vaccination campaign is helping the euro.
GBP/USD soars toward 1.40 on vaccine optimism, greenback retreat
GBP/USD is on the rise, surging toward 1.40 as the greenback is on the back foot, despite an advance in Treausry yields. Britain's successful vaccination campaign and an optimistic market mood also support cable.
XAU/USD pares early gains, holds above $1,770
The XAU/USD pair managed to build on last week's gains and touched its highest level since late February at $1,790 on Monday. However, the pair failed to preserve its bullish momentum in the second half of the day and reversed its direction.
Ripple price takes point in recovering weekend crash losses
BTC price has recovered only 8.5% since its crash, while ETH and XRP have surged 18% and 32%, respectively. ETH price and BTC face headwinds stalling their upswings while XRP bulls hint at a positive outlook. XRP price could surge 30% due to the presence of a strong foothold at $1.34.
S&P 500 Week Ahead: Banks beat the street, COIN booms as funds flow to ETFs
Equity markets continue to remain bolstered from all sides as the macro environment produces strong numbers, earnings continue to smash estimates and inflation concerns take a back seat. Earnings season switches from bank stocks to reopening plays.