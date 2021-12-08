Bank of Canada likely to show caution
The spotlight will be on the Bank of Canada today, which holds its final policy meeting of this year. Lurking in the background is the Omicron variant, which caused a panic in the financial markets over fears of a new wave of Covid. These concerns have subsided and risk appetite has returned. The Canadian dollar has benefitted from higher risk appetite, as USD/CAD has fallen 1.52% this week.
The BoC is unlikely to deliver any surprises at today’s meeting. The bank will maintain the cash rate at 0.25%, and with QE all wound up, the next question is when will the bank press the rate trigger? The markets are projecting a rate hike early next year, perhaps as early as January. The markets have been more hawkish about a rate hike than the BoC, although the bank has brought forward its guidance to mid-2022, after admitting that inflation will be higher and last longer than the bank had expected.
Canada’s economy is improving, and there are a number of factors which support a rate hike sooner rather than later. The November jobs report was much stronger than expected, inflation has hit 30-year highs, and the red-hot housing market bubble could burst. If there is a good reason to be cautious, it is due to concerns over Omicron. Preliminary reports show that the variant is very contagious but appears less severe than previous Covid variants. The BoC won’t have the luxury of seeing additional data about Omicron before the meeting, and may try to dampen expectations about a rate hike by saying that more time is needed to assess the impact of Omicron. If the bank surprises and sends a hawkish message to the markets, the Canadian dollar should be able to extend this week’s impressive rally.
USD/CAD technical
-
USD/CAD continues to fall and break below support levels. The pair is testing support at 1.2618. Below, there is a monthly support line at 1.2477.
-
There is resistance at 1.2758 and 1.2898.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Recovery remains elusive below 1.1390
EUR/USD seesaws after rising the most in two weeks. EUR/USD grinds higher around the weekly top following the biggest daily jump in a fortnight, taking rounds to 1.1350-40 during the early Asian session on Thursday.
GBP/USD stays depressed around 1.3200, coronavirus, Brexit jitters poke yearly low
GBP/USD fades corrective pullback from 2021 bottom, down for third consecutive day. GBP/USD hovers around 1.3200 following a failed attempt to bounce off the 2021 bottom, marked the previous day, during the initial Asian session on Thursday.
Gold: Greenback slides and offsets rising US yields
Gold is flat and sideways in consolidating markets awaiting a catalyst. Gold is consolidating in the $1,779 and $1,793 range with markets trying to assess the outlook with regards to inflation, central banks and the uncertainty surrounding the Covid-19 variant.
Cardano price in phenomenal buying zone as ADA targets $3
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Cardano price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate different patterns and indicators that suggest ADA is primed to advance further.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?