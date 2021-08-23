The Australian dollar tilted higher in early trading even after weak flash manufacturing and services PMI data. According to Markit, the services PMI declined from 44.2 in July to 43.3 in August. In the same period, the manufacturing PMI declined from 56.9 to 51.7. This performance was mostly because of controversial new lockdowns. Some of these lockdowns could go on for weeks as New South Wales recorded more than 818 new cases today. Further data showed that a quarter of all patients in ICU in the country were below the age of 40.
US and European futures rose in early trading as the market reflected on the improving situation in China. In a statement, the country’s government said that it recorded zero new local transmission. This happened after the country recorded more cases last week, pushing the government to record some lockdowns. The indices rose even as investors continued buying the dips after last week’s substantial sell-off. Meanwhile, Treasury yields ticked up while the US dollar declined. Further, the equities are rising because of the price of crude oil and the upcoming Jackson Hole symposium.
The economic calendar will be dominated by the upcoming flash manufacturing and services PMI numbers by Markit. The overall estimate is that the financial market remained steady in August even as countries continued dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic. In the Eurozone, analysts expect the data to show that the manufacturing PMI declined from 62.8 to 62.0 while the services PMI fell to 59.8. In the US, the two are expected to decline slightly to 62.8 and 59.4. The next key data to watch will be the existing home sales from the US. These sales are expected to have dropped from 5.86 million to 5.81 million.
EUR/USD
The EURUSD pair popped in early trading as the risk-off sentiment eased. The pair rose to 1.1715, which was the highest level since August 18. On the four-hour chart, the pair managed to move above the 25-day and 15-day moving averages. It also rose above the key resistance at 1.1700 while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has formed a bullish divergence, The pair also seems like it has formed a double bottom pattern. Therefore, the pair will likely keep rising as bulls target the next key resistance at 1.1750.
BTC/USD
The BTCUSD pair approached the 50,000 milestone during the weekend as enthusiasm about cryptocurrencies rose. The pair is trading at 49,900, which is above the short and longer-term moving averages. It has also moved above the upper side of the ascending channel. It also rose above the key resistance level at 48,183, which was the highest on May 16. Its MACD and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) have been on a bullish trend. Therefore, the pair will likely keep rising as bulls push it to 50,000.
AUD/USD
The AUDUSD pair rose to 0.7155, which was the highest it has been since Monday last week. The pair also formed a double-bottom pattern at 0.7100. It also rose slightly above the 25-day moving average while the MACD and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) have been in a strong bullish trend. The pair will likely keep rising with the next key target being at 0.7200.
General Risk Warning for FX & CFD Trading. FX & CFDs are leveraged products. Trading in FX & CFDs related to foreign exchange, commodities, financial indices and other underlying variables, carry a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all of your investment. As such, FX & CFDs may not be appropriate for all investors. You should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Before deciding to trade, you should become aware of all the risks associated with FX & CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent and suitably licensed financial advisor. Under no circumstances shall we have any liability to any person or entity for (a) any loss or damage in whole or part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any transactions related to FX or CFDs or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances towards 1.1750 amid notable USD supply, ahead of PMIs
EUR/USD is looking to extend its recovery from nine-month troughs towards 1.1750, as the selling pressure around the US dollar remains unabated amid a risk-friendly environment. Euro area Preliminary Manufacturing and Services PMI reports waited for fresh light on the bloc’s economic recovery.
GBP/USD recaptures1.3650 ahead of PMI data
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.3650, rebounding from near monthly lows. The improved risk sentiment boosts the higher-yielding currencies such as the pound at the US dollar’s expense. UK/ US Preliminary PMIs in focus ahead of the Fed Symposium this week.
Gold is two steps away from $1800
Gold is holding the higher ground, attempting another run towards the $1800 mark heading into the all-important Fed’s Jackson Hole Symposium this week. The risk-on-market mood remains the main underlying theme.
Bitcoin price hits $50,000 for the first time in 100 days
Bitcoin price is grappling with a pivotal psychological level for the first time since May 14. A continuation of this bullish momentum could be the key to pushing BTC to a crucial resistance level and even retest the all-time high.
All eyes on Jackson Hole
Although risk assets rallied at the end of last week, weaker than expected US July retail sales data and China's July data slate including industrial production and retail sales, helped to intensify growth concerns. Many indicators are showing that we are past peak growth.