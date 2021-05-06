The euro rallied after the relatively strong European retail sales numbers. According to Eurostat, the bloc’s retail sales rose by 2.7% from February to March. This was better than the median estimate of 1.5%. The sales rose by 12% year-on-year, better than the expected increase of 9.6%. Recent numbers from the bloc have been relatively weak because of the third wave of the virus that spread in the first two months of the year. There is a possibility that the bloc will see a quicker recovery as countries accelerate their vaccination process.
The British pound rose after the Bank of England delivered its interest rate decision. The bank decided to leave its interest rate unchanged at 0.10%, as expected. The vote was unanimous, with all 9 members supporting the measure. The bank also decided to continue with its asset purchases to continue supporting the economy. The decision came at a time when data from the country has been relatively positive. Earlier today, data by Markit revealed that the UK services PMI increased to 61.0, better than the expected 60.1. This growth led to the composite PMI rising to 60.7.
Global stocks were little changed as the market continued to reflect on the potential of higher interest rates. In the United States, futures tied to the Dow Jones and S&P 500 index declined by 17 and 5 points, respectively. In Europe, the DAX index and the FTSE 100 indices declined by more than 0.20% each. There are concerns that global central banks will start to hike interest rates to prevent the economy from overheating. Furthermore, data from most developed countries like the United States and the UK has been relatively positive.
GBP/USD
The GBP/USD rose to an intraday high of 1.3916 today. On the four-hour chart, the pair has formed a symmetrical triangle pattern while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at the neutral level of 56. The pair is also slightly above the 25-day moving average. It is also inside the Ichimoku cloud. Therefore, the outlook for the pair is neutral as focus shifts to the upcoming non-farm payrolls data.
EUR/USD
The EUR/USD pair bounced back after the strong EU retail sales numbers. On the four-hour chart, the pair rose above the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level. It also rose above the 25-day moving average while the signal line of the MACD has formed a bullish crossover. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has also started rising. Still, since the pair has formed a head and shoulders pattern, there is a possibility that it will breakout lower.
USD/CHF
The USD/CHF pair declined to an intraday low of 0.9093 today. On the four-hour chart, the pair moved below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level. It is also slightly above the important support at 0.7700 and below the two lines of the envelopes indicator. The RSI has also pointed lower. Therefore, it will likely break out lower as bears target the important support at 0.900.
General Risk Warning for FX & CFD Trading. FX & CFDs are leveraged products. Trading in FX & CFDs related to foreign exchange, commodities, financial indices and other underlying variables, carry a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all of your investment. As such, FX & CFDs may not be appropriate for all investors. You should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Before deciding to trade, you should become aware of all the risks associated with FX & CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent and suitably licensed financial advisor. Under no circumstances shall we have any liability to any person or entity for (a) any loss or damage in whole or part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any transactions related to FX or CFDs or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retains gains after upbeat US data
EUR/USD holds on to daily gains in the 1.2050 region after better-than-anticipated US employment-related data. Initial Jobless Claims decreased to 498K in the week ended April 30.
GBP/USD trades around 1.39 after a choppy reaction to the BOE
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39 after an 80-pip move around the BOE's "Super Thursday." The bank announced a slowdown in buying bonds but no change to the overall scope. US jobless claims and elections in Scotland are awaited.
Breaking: Gold surges above $1,800, highest since February
Gold has extended its gains and has finally broken above the psychological barrier of $1,800. XAU/USD bulls had previously been rejected at this level.
Ripple bulls charge ahead, $2 incoming
XRP price shows a solid bullish bias that has led to a 25% spike over the last 24 hours. Ripple retraces 7% as bulls take a breather after facing rejection at $1.76. A 20% upswing will push the remittance token to new yearly highs at $2.
With a million new jobs looming, why can’t the dollar rally?
The U.S. dollar kicked off the first trading day of May with broad-based losses. On Friday, U.S. non-farm payrolls are due for release and with the labor department expected to report a million new jobs, some investors are wondering why the U.S. dollar is unable to rally.