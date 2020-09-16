- Yoshihide Suga has been confirmed as Japan’s new Prime Minister by Parliament.
- The BOJ is expected to keep its monetary policy unchanged, may review outlooks.
- USD/JPY bearish strength is likely to prevail after central banks’ announcements.
The Bank of Japan is having a monetary policy meeting, and the result of it will be unveiled early on Thursday. This week, however, there are news that overshadowed the usually non-eventful announcement.
Prime Minister Suga to follow Abe’s path
Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the father of Abenomics, has announced his resignation amid health issues, and Yoshihide Suga has been elected to replace him, following a vote in the local Parliament this Wednesday. He still needs to sworn before Emperor Naruhito at the Imperial Palace, but by the time of the BOJ’s meeting, he will be the Japanese premier. Suga is expected to appoint many of Abe’s cabinet members to his own.
BOJ to remain on hold
The Bank of Japan is largely anticipated to maintain its current monetary policy, with the main rate at -0.10% and the focus on keeping the yield-curve under control. The Japanese economy has been hit by the pandemic as it happened to every other economy. The country reported its worst GDP fall on record in Q2, and while there are some signs of recovery, it is being slow and painful.
Policymakers may revise their economic outlooks, but even with an upgrade of growth and inflation figures, the event has little chances of having a significant impact in the JPY.
Ahead of the BOJ, the US Federal Reserve will announce its monetary policy decision. The central bank has announced a new inflation policy framework, in which it targets average inflation over time. Pretty much that means that the US policymakers won’t rush into a rate hike anytime soon, even if inflation surges above 2%.
USD/JPY probable reaction
After a couple of weeks of ignoring the dollar’s weakness, the USD/JPY pair has finally broken lower. It is heading into both central banks announcements trading at its lowest in two months.
As said, the BOJ has little chances of having an impact on the JPY, but the same doesn’t go for the Fed. The US Central Bank will likely set the tone ahead of the Japanese one. A strong static support area comes around 104.70, with a break below it exposing 104.18, this year low.
If somehow the market finds a reason to buy the dollar, the immediate resistance is 105.50 ahead of the 106.00 figure. Still, the pair would need to advance beyond 106.70 to change its current negative bias.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.1850 ahead of the Fed, US retail sales
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1850, resuming its gradual rise. Tension is mounting ahead of the last Fed decision before the elections and US retail sales.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.30 amid Brexit-related optimism
GBP/USD is rising toward 1.30 as the British government attempts to find a compromise on the controversial bill that breaks the Brexit accord. The fate of furlough scheme and the Fed decision are eyed.
WTI Price Analysis: Eyes $40 mark amid bullish crossover, ahead of EIA
WTI (futures on Nymex) extends its steady rise into the European trading this Wednesday, as the bulls gear up for a test of the $40 mark.
XAU/USD steadily moves back to $1970 area, focus remains on FOMC
The prevalent selling bias around the USD assisted gold to regain traction on Wednesday. The prevalent risk-on mood might keep a lid on any strong gains ahead of the Fed decision.
Will FOMC be good or bad for the Dollar?
Wednesday’s Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement is the most important event risk on this week’s calendar but many investors are wondering how much impact it will have on the US dollar.